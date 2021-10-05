Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Dr. Francis Collins Stepping Down as Director of the National Institutes of Health

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today following Dr. Francis Collins' announcement that he will step down as Director of the National Institutes of Health:

“Dr. Francis Collins is one of our country’s greatest public servants, having spent his career working to improve the health of all Americans and promoting cutting-edge research that extends our understanding of the human body and how to heal it.    “I first met Dr. Collins three decades ago, when I was serving on the Appropriations Subcommittee for Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education.  I worked with him and his team at the NIH that was engaged in the mammoth project of mapping the human genome.  Since that time, I have watched him continue to shepherd ground-breaking advances in medical knowledge and treatments from ideas to therapies that have improved and saved countless lives.  I have been proud to continue working closely with Dr. Colins in the years since, not only to ensure Congress’s robust support for the NIH but also to thank him for the leadership he has provided to so many NIH employees who live in my district.    “As Director of the National Institutes of Health during one of the most serious pandemics in our history, Dr. Collins has provided sound, thoughtful, and reassuring leadership to health care professionals and others on the front-lines of fighting COVID-19.  His impact on the well-being of our people, on medical research, and on promoting safer and healthier communities will be felt for generations to come.  I join in thanking him for his lifetime of service and in wishing him and his wife Diane all the best in the years ahead.”

