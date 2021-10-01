2021-10-01 16:56:43.63 $161,500 Show Me Cash Ticket Sold at Kansas City Price Chopper

2021-10-01 16:56:43.63

Price Chopper, 1030 W. 103rd St. in Kansas City, sold a Show Me Cash ticket worth $161,500. The ticket was one of two tickets that matched all five numbers drawn on Aug. 31 to split the $323,000 Show Me Cash jackpot prize. The winning numbers that night were 13, 19, 22, 34 and 38.

A Kansas resident claimed the prize at the Lottery’s Jefferson City regional office on Sept. 27.

The other winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 6801 E. 163rd St., in Belton. Each of the retailers will receive a $250 bonus for selling a Show Me Cash jackpot ticket.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $193,000.

In FY21, players in Jackson County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.