Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,713 in the last 365 days.

2021-10-01 16:56:43.63 $161,500 Show Me Cash Ticket Sold at Kansas City Price Chopper

2021-10-01 16:56:43.63

Story Photo

Price Chopper, 1030 W. 103rd St. in Kansas City, sold a Show Me Cash ticket worth $161,500. The ticket was one of two tickets that matched all five numbers drawn on Aug. 31 to split the $323,000 Show Me Cash jackpot prize. The winning numbers that night were 13, 19, 22, 34 and 38.

A Kansas resident claimed the prize at the Lottery’s Jefferson City regional office on Sept. 27.

The other winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 6801 E. 163rd St., in Belton. Each of the retailers will receive a $250 bonus for selling a Show Me Cash jackpot ticket.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $193,000.

In FY21, players in Jackson County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.  

You just read:

2021-10-01 16:56:43.63 $161,500 Show Me Cash Ticket Sold at Kansas City Price Chopper

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.