One-Year Anniversary of the Disappearance of Casandra Ayon

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office today remind the public of the one-year anniversary of the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon and are asking for anyone with information regarding the disappearance to come forward. Ayon was last seen in Unity, Wis. on October 3, 2020.

On the afternoon of Sunday, October 4, 2020, a 9-1-1 call was placed reporting a missing person, Cassandra Ayon, age 27. During the initial investigation, it was determined that the last time anyone saw Cassandra was Saturday morning around 3:45 am in the Unity area, when she left a friend’s house. Cassandra drove a black 2015 Chevy Impala with a license plate of AHZ-2509.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Clark County Sheriff’s Office continue to ask for help in locating Cassandra.

If anyone has any information on the location of Cassandra please call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157.

On June 7, 2021, DOJ prosecutors charged Jesus Contreras Perez of Mosinee, Wisconsin, with first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking causing bodily harm, in the disappearance of Cassandra Ayon

The criminal complaint can be found here.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Contreras Perez is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This investigation is led by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow and DOJ Criminal Litigation Unit Assistant Attorney General Annie Jay. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office is providing victim services.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157, or you can contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office TIP line at 888-847-2576.