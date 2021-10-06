Brand New Stonedrift Spa at Eagle Ridge Resort To Premier As Midwest Wellness Destination In 2022
The new Stonedrift Spa lobby will feature a mix of modern and natural furnishings made from raw wood and natural stone.
Spa to More than Double in Size, Provide Enhanced Services for Individuals, Couples and Bridal Parties
Throughout the years the spa has built a base of loyal clientele and we’ve come to the point where demand for our services have outgrown our existing location.”GALENA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Management at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa today announced that the Stonedrift Spa, a destination for signature spa treatments and therapies for nearly twenty years, will move to a completely remodeled standalone building on the Eagle Ridge property in The Galena Territory. The move, to be completed in 2022, will increase the size of the spa from 3,500 to more than 8,000 square feet and will be under the management of experienced and impassioned spa professional Abbigale (Abbi) Porter.
“Throughout the years the spa has built a base of loyal clientele and we’ve come to the point where demand for our services have outgrown our existing location,” said Mark Klausner, owner of Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa. “The move and upgrading of the Stonedrift Spa are part of our multi-year plan to transform the resort into a true 21st century destination that is both luxurious and incredibly accommodating.”
Within the last several years, Eagle Ridge has renovated the Inn, the golf courses and the hotel’s signature restaurant, clubhouse, and pro shop. The Stonedrift Spa will be in the former location of Eagle Ridge’s General Store, which is now located within the clubhouse complex. The old General Store location/new Stonedrift Spa location will be completely remodeled with a 6,000-square foot addition to accommodate the new relaxation spaces, services and treatment rooms.
New Management, Direction
The new Stonedrift Spa will be run by Abbi Porter, a spa management professional who previously managed the spa for the Elms Hotel and Spa in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, as well as managed operations for Sephora. Porter will guide the vision for the updated spa, which will feature spacious and relaxing treatment rooms, advanced body treatments for men and women, and wellness classes.
“While at the Elms Hotel, I instantly fell in love with the spa industry,” said Porter. “I love everything about providing an exceptional client experience, and I’m looking forward to being an integral part of the growth and development of the Stonedrift Spa.”
The spa will have an entirely new look and aesthetic with high ceilings, a light and airy feel, and a mix of modern and natural furnishings made from raw wood and natural stone. The Stonedrift Spa is more than doubling the number of services it features, including:
• A new hair salon, including cut, color and blowout styles
• All-natural nail-care
• Dedicated space for brides and bridal parties on their special day
• Body treatments, both dry and wet rooms featuring a Vichy shower
• Unique wellness offerings including Reiki, Sound Healing and Forest Bathing to create a unique mind, body, and soul experience
• Complimentary yoga and stretch classes on the weekends
• Therabody treatments, which can be administered on the spa grounds or anywhere in the resort, including the golf courses
• State-of-the-art steam rooms
The current location of the Stonedrift Spa will remain open for clients and hotel guests until the new location is complete. Guests who would like to visit Stonedrift Spa or learn more about current services can visit www.eagleridge.com or call 815-777-5000. Specials and packages are available.
About Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa
Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa is located 150 miles west of Chicago within The Galena Territory, a 6,800 acre recreational, residential and resort community six miles southeast of the historic town of Galena, Ill. The resort’s grounds include 63 holes on four award-winning golf courses, and accommodations that range from quaint Inn rooms to more than 250 villas and distinctive homes. IACC certified, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa has 15,000 square feet of state-of-the-art meeting space and beautiful conference homes which regularly accommodate corporate groups, banquets and weddings. Other features include award-winning restaurants, the tranquil Stonedrift Spa, and an incredible selection of outdoor activities including miles of skiing, biking, hiking and horseback riding trails, as well as tennis, hot air balloon rides, boating and fishing on the picturesque 225-acre Lake Galena. For reservations or additional information, call (800) 892-2269 or visit www.eagleridge.com.
