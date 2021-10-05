French Leading Pro-Tech and CES Award-winner, Groupe Euroconseil, to attend GITEX Global 2021 in Dubai

PARIS, FRANCE, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winner of 2020 CES Innovation and developer of Immoshoot, the first global real estate web portal and application, Euroconseil Group specializes in large real estate investments and property management digitalization.

With 16+ billion euros real estate transactions in 2020, reaching the highest figures since 2013, a significant increase of both residential and non-residential construction projects, and the issuance of new regulations, Dubai has become the global post-pandemic real-estate investment hub with international best practices safeguarding the interests of all industry stakeholders. A perfect environment for French innovative real estate player, Groupe Euroconseil (G.E.C), who is looking to expand its footprint in the UAE region.

At the forefront of Pro-Tech

With 200+ Million euros of investments (including 150 million managed for third-party players) in Paris, and its engineering concept of 360° Retail Experience services, G.E.C has successfully established itself as a global reference in Retail Added-Value and pro-tech. Founded in 2010 by the 25-year global real estate broker/investor, Stéphane Ellia, the company has designed a range of innovative solutions addressing today’s fund, assets, and property management challenges.

From assets’ valuation, city-centers revival schemes, digital innovations (trade under Quantum Equity brand), real-estate financialization (trade under Emergence brand), rental engineering and brokerage services provided by Groupe Euroconseil, and Ellia Art Gallery, their pop-up art / galleries concept, the company's business units cover the whole value chain in the real-estate sector.

Market-driven and always at the forefront of innovation, G.E.C launched in 2019 the first global real estate web portal: Immoshoot. Designated as the real-estate Shazam, Immoshoot bridges the gap between individuals and real estate professionals.

Whether you are an individual seeking to purchase a house or renting a flat, or a real-estate agent with a comprehensive property portfolio, Immoshoot is the first professional tool on the market that sorts, synthesizes, and allows sharing information about the user’s environment (previous transaction, market values, urbanisation policy…).



CES Award-winning application Immoshoot presented at Gitex Future Stars

Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, Immoshoot brings real estate signs alive – making the hunt for real estate, a pleasure again. The mobile solution allows its user to point, shoot, and upload all information to its regional map; an interactive community application yet to hit the market. Its powerful OCR system enables end-users to take short or long-distance pictures of real estate ad signs, wherever they are posted. To do so, a team of engineers developed a specific artificial intelligence (AI) module based on Microsoft Cognitive services, the best software tool of its kind available on the market today, and expanded on the technology with location-based capabilities by processing EXIF metadata.

As a result of this significant breakthrough, G.E.C won the CES Innovation Award in 2020. This year, the application will be introduced in the UAE region at GITEX Future Stars for the first time.

“G.E.C has a strong track record of providing world-class and innovative real estate solutions to both individuals and private investors. As no such tool was available on the market, we decided to take on the challenge of developing a pioneering technology internally,” said Stéphane Ellia founder of Immoshoot. “This innovation is the fruit of relentless work by our team. It is the first hybrid international real-estate application that utilizes AI, Machine learning, and proximity [geo-locator] as a tool for the general consumer. We are thrilled to be able to present this technology to UAE-based real estate investors and individuals”.

G.E.C will be part of the French pavilion at GITEX Global. Visitors will be able to try the application live.

Immoshoot will be presented at Gitex Future Stars Z6-555 and G.E.C at Gitex Future Stars Z6-554



