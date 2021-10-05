Gait Rehabilitation System Market Size to Outstrip $451.11Mn by 2028 Growth Projections at 5.8% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Gait Rehabilitation System Market Size and Growth impelled by increasing incidence of neurological disorders, and elevating number of sports injuries and orthopedic diseases cases, high growth potential in emerging economies offer market players to capitalize and expand their customer base in developing regions.

According to our new research study on “Gait Rehabilitation System Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product Type and End User,” the Gait Rehabilitation System Market Size is projected to grow from US$ 304.77 million in 2021 to US$ 451.11 million by 2028. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021–2028. The availability of alternate therapies and lack of trained professionals are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

Gait Rehabilitation System Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

zebris Medical GmbH; PRODROMUS S.A.; Reha Technology AG; DIH Medical, Meditouch; HIWIN Corporation; BAMA teknoloji; Restorative Therapies, Inc.; Meden-Inmed Sp. z o.o.; Groupe WINNCARE are among the key companies operating in the gait rehabilitation system market. Leading players focus on expanding as well as diversifying their market presence and acquiring new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In March 2021, Reha Technology entered into a strategic partnership with DIH Medical. This agreement permits DIH to take over the distribution of Reha Technology’s robotics products. DIH, as per the agreement, will promote and distribute Reha Technology´s end-effector-based gait therapy devices in crucial markets such as Switzerland, Germany, and the US.

In October 2020, DIH Medical and Gorbel Rehabilitation joined forces to give unique solutions expected to solve real difficulties and improve patients' experiences with the SafeGait 360 and SafeGait ACTIVE products.

In 2021, North America dominated the gait rehabilitation system market. In North America, the US is the largest market for gait rehabilitation system. In the US, the need for gait rehabilitation system is anticipated to witness growth due to the rise in R&D expenditures made by the companies situated in the US. According to study conducted by Research gate, around 15% of the world's population - more than 1 billion people - live with some form of disability, of which 4% have a severe disability. Gait rehabilitation technology is growing exponentially as regaining functional gait is seen as a must for independent living. Moreover, the US’s high expenditure on healthcare is also contributing to the growth of market. As per the data reported by CMS’ Office of the Actuary, the overall healthcare spending in US had increased to 4.6% in 2020 than the overall economic growth of 4.0% in the US measured by Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019. Further, high per capita healthcare spending and favorable healthcare policies have created a conducive environment for the adoption of advanced technologies such as gait rehabilitation system.

With increasing manufacturing costs, medical device manufacturers are struggling to generate enough revenue to please their investors. Developing economies are offering lucrative growth opportunities to the gait rehabilitation system market players to expand their business and geographic reach. Moreover, the increasing spending on healthcare in these countries is allowing companies operating in this sector to provide a wide range of superior-quality offerings. Thus, the adoption of gait rehabilitation systems is likely to increase in regions such as Asia, the Middle East, and Africa in the coming years. In addition, these regions are characterized by the growing geriatric population, which can be susceptible to orthopedic and musculoskeletal disorders. ~30% of the population in Japan is of age 60 and above. Furthermore, according to the WHO, a share of the population of age 60 years and above is expected to increase from 12.4% in 2010 to 28% by 2040. The gait rehabilitation system market players are likely to grab this opportunity to expand their reach to these regions. Technological advancements such as gait rehabilitation systems are making the treatment of orthopedic conditions and musculoskeletal diseases simpler. These systems help patients in getting rid of heavy-dose medicines as well as hectic treatments and procedures sooner than normal.

Further, many start-ups are investing in the healthcare sector in developing regions. Therefore, emerging or developing countries are likely to present high growth potential for the gait rehabilitation system market players in the coming years.

Gait Rehabilitation System Market: Segmental Overview

The gait rehabilitation system market, based on product type, the gait rehabilitation system market is categorized into mechanical type and computer-aided. In 2021, the mechanical type segment held the largest share of the market, by product type. Based on end-user, the gait rehabilitation system market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, rehabilitation centers, and others. In 2021, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market, by end-user. Whereas the rehabilitation centers segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, many cities are being closed, resulting in treatments and cancellations from doctors/surgeons. The patients suffering from critical surgeries such as neurosurgery, spine surgery, and ENT surgery need to be physically conscious and implement procedures in the clinics. Since the coronavirus outbreak reached a pandemic status, the entire global supply chain has been affected, which has disrupted logistics and production capacities. As a result, COVID-19 has had a significant negative impact on the gait rehabilitation systems market. The COVID-19 pandemic can deprive patients with neurological diseases of their usual care. During the pandemic, there was a tendency towards home exercise programs due to the limited duration of therapy and access to physical therapy. Self-rehabilitation at home is an increasingly common part of rehabilitation programs, especially for various long-term illnesses such as MS.

The gait rehabilitation systems market suffered a shortage at the start of the COVID-19 crisis due to supply chain disruption and demand due to the lockdown announced by most European countries. Market participants and end-users were losing their business due to the temporary closure of industries in various regions. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted populations worldwide, presenting new challenges and opportunities for different types of new and existing technologies. Social Assistive Robotics could be one of the potential tools for supporting the clinical care areas, encouraging physical distancing, and reducing the rate of infection. The main tasks of the robot are to monitor physiological progress and encourage social interaction with human distancing during sessions. Regarding the robot's role within conducting the therapy, health care workers have agreed (> 95%) that this tool could promote physical distancing, which is beneficial towards aiding neurorehabilitation during the pandemic. These results suggested the further implementation benefits of this tool in the pandemic.

Several physiotherapy clinics and centers have been closed as an impact of COVID-19 owing to the country's lockdown. Robotics projects are currently being developed that may be cheaper than existing imported options. The research for the “AGAPAY project,” which was developed for rehabilitation after stroke, aims to create a biomimetic exoskeleton for the upper body, particularly for the shoulders, upper and forearms, wrists, and hands. According to Tenido, a LIF fellow from the Royal Academy of Engineering, the AGAPAY project aims to “help overburdened clinics and therapists while providing patients with reliable, easy-to-use, safe, affordable and effective treatment.” Exercises with the exoskeletons can be carried out semi-automatically so that a single therapist can care for several patients simultaneously. The robots track the patient's progress in real-time and can thus accelerate the recovery process.













