“It’s All a Bunch of Hocus Pocus” Intentionally Disruptive Podcast Series Digs Deep Into Hauntings

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

October Podcast Series Takes Spooky Season to Another Level with Mysterious Conservations

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the October series of the Intentionally Disruptive podcast, former radio personality and podcast host Shawnda McNeal dives into a series filled with fears, ghost stories, paranormal activity, and serial killers –– nothing is off limits.

When describing the series, Shawnda shares, “For the month of October we are calling only the bravest and boldest of ghost hunters. Not only will we discuss ghosts, we will also look into out-there phobias from a wide variety of listeners –– like fear of holes, touching fingertips, and even grass.”

These October episodes don’t stop at fears and phobias. In episode #35, “Pick Your Poison,” Shawnda will talk with Bronwyn, a penitentiary enthusiast and serial killer expert, about the inner workings of the brains of killers. Together they uncover the mysteries of Lyda Southard’s twisted mind and her eerie actions while being imprisoned at the Idaho State Penitentiary.

Rachel Cook, Assistant Podcast Producer for Intentionally Disruptive, adds, “You won’t want to miss this series! With Halloween only a month away, these episodes will put you in the perfect spooky spirit. ”

The podcast, which debuted in January 2021, already has 500,000+ downloads across five platforms. Intentionally Disruptive remains in the top 100 in Self Help.

Find out what is lurking in the shadows of people’s lives by tuning into “It’s All a Bunch of Hocus Pocus” this month on Intentionally Disruptive. The podcast can be found on all of your favorite listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more. Episodes from this series will be released every Tuesday during the month starting October 5th.

About the Podcast: Shawnda McNeal is a former morning radio/TV host best known for her wild and loving personality. McNeal connects with a diverse group of guests with intentionally disruptive perspectives, passions, and stories. The podcast candidly discusses everything from body image, self-care, wellness, love, life, and more. You can follow the podcast on Instagram @intentionallydisruptive.

About the Sponsor: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager at Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

