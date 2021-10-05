Forensic Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman, M.D. Pens New Column For “FrontPageDetectives” Called “Inside the Criminal Mind”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Forensic Psychiatrist and Expert Witness Carole Lieberman, M.D. just signed on with “FrontPageDetectives” to write a column called “Inside the Criminal Mind”. Her first column goes inside Brian Laundrie’s mind, where she unravels his complex psychological makeup and uncovers his motive - none of which has been described elsewhere. Dr. Lieberman’s analyses come from training in Forensic Psychiatry at Bellevue in NYC, the quintessential place where the most notorious criminals are sent, and experience working on hundreds of criminal (and civil) cases - from rapists to robbers, and murderers to madmen. Her columns will cover such topics as breaking crime, current trials, and cases from her own ‘forensic files'.
Alex Lang, Editor- In- Chief of “FrontPageDetectives” said he is excited for Lieberman to join FrontPageDetectives, where readers find exclusive content about crime in the U.S. FrontPageDetectives offers daily coverage, long-form pieces about criminal activities.
“Dr. Lieberman will add a unique viewpoint to FrontPageDetectives,” Lang said. “Her wealth of experience and knowledge as a forensic psychiatrist will help our readers better understand the criminal mind. Her thoughts will allow readers to get more knowledge about the cases they are following.”
Dr. Carole Lieberman says: "As a Forensic Psychiatrist and Expert Witness who has delved into the minds of countless criminals, on behalf of the defense and the prosecution, I'm excited to begin writing a column for Front Page Detectives. In the column, entitled “Inside the Criminal Mind,” I will analyze crimes, trials and even some cases from my own ‘forensic files' to give readers deeper insights and satisfy society’s quest to understand ‘why’."
About Carole Lieberman, M.D.
Carole Lieberman, M.D., known as America's Psychiatrist, is a Board Certified Beverly Hills psychiatrist. She is also a bestselling and award-winning author of several books, and has written chapters and forewords for books including: Missing Without a Trace, Beyond a Reasonable Doubt, Tragedy in Sedona and Divorcing a Narcissist. She is also the author of the upcoming book, Murder By TV: A Descent Into Madness, the story of the Jenny Jones Talk Show Murder for which she was the defense psychiatrist.
Dr. Lieberman is a TV News-Talk commentator on today’s headlines from a psychological and socio-political point of view. When Dr. Carole isn't seeing patients or testifying at trials as a Forensic Psychiatrist/Expert Witness, she's working as a three-time, Emmy-honored TV personality who has appeared on Oprah, the Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, FOX News, HLN, ET, ABC, CBS, NBC, Oxygen, Court TV, Law and Crime and many more. She was trained at NYU-Bellevue and at Anna Freud's London Clinic. She has served on the Clinical Faculty of UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute for years.
Website:
http://www.expertwitnessforensicpsychiatrist.com
About Front Page Detectives
Readers get the latest crime news and updates from our exclusive team of reporters, investigators, and experts, who deliver true crime sagas, breaking crime news, cold case updates, missing persons alerts, and more.
Front Page Detectives is a new take on true crime and comes at a time when interest in the subject is at an all-time high, thanks to an explosion of crime documentaries on major television channels.
