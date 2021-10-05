FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 01, 2021

Governor Parson Orders Capitol Dome Lighted Red in Honor of Fallen Firefighters Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome lighted red beginning at sunset on Saturday, October 2, 2021, until sunrise on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in honor of fallen firefighters.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov