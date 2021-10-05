Dee Brown, CEO of The P3 Group, Inc., named Senior Policy Advisor on P3's and Urban Redevelopment to NBA President.
Dee Brown President & CEO of The P3 Group, Inc. appointed National Policy Advisor on PPPs and Urban Redevelopment to the National Bar Association President.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dee Brown, President & CEO of The P3 Group, Inc., and Forbes Real Estate Council Member has been appointed as the National Policy Advisor on Public-Private Partnerships and Urban Redevelopment to the National Bar Association President. With over $3 Billion in capital, the P3 Group, Inc. is the nation’s largest minority Public-Private Partnership developer.
Brown has a 27 year record of real estate sales, development, management, and success overseeing all phases of multi-million dollar construction, infrastructure, water/sewer, and environmental projects for government and private-sector clients. Brown is backed by strong credentials and a proven history of on-time, on-budget, and high-quality project completions.
Brown holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis and an MBA from Bethel University. He is a member of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors Multi Million Dollar Sales Club, a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and the Founder and CEO of the Brown Foundation Community Development Corporation.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL BAR ASSOCIATION
The National Bar Association was founded in 1925 and is the nation's oldest and largest national network of predominantly African-American attorneys and judges. It represents the interests of more than 65,000 lawyers, judges, law professors and law students. The NBA is organized around 23 substantive law sections, 9 divisions, 12 regions and 84 affiliate chapters throughout the United States and around the world. For more information, visit: www.nationalbar.org
