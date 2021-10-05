Commercial driver’s license renewal now offered online in Iowa

ANKENY, Iowa – Oct. 5, 2021 – The Iowa Department of Transportation announced today that it has expanded its online services to include renewals of commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs).

The new online renewal option is available to all CDL holders, except those who have a hazardous materials endorsement (endorsements H or X) or customers moving from a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) to a CDL. Customers who hold a hazardous materials endorsement are required to retake a knowledge test at each renewal, making online renewal not possible.

Darcy Doty of the Iowa DOT’s Motor Vehicle Division said, “Renewing a commercial driver’s license online is just one more way we can help Iowa’s commercial drivers stay safely licensed and on the road where they are needed most.”

A CDL holder who intends to operate in interstate commerce (across state lines) and does not meet any of the listed exemptions will be required to have a valid medical certificate on file with the department before renewing a commercial driver’s license online.

Other criteria to renew online are similar to the standards for non-commercial license online renewal, which include:

Must be at least 21 but not yet 70 years of age

Must have completed a satisfactory vision screening or report at the last renewal

Must have updated their photo at the last issuance or renewal

CDL must not have been expired for more than one year (366 days or more)

Must be an Iowa resident and U.S. citizen

Must not have a DL marked “valid without photo”

Must not be changing name, date of birth, sex, endorsements, or restrictions (except that CDL holders switching their self-certification may add or drop a “K” intrastate-only restriction, depending on their self-certification)

Must not be subject to a pending re-examination

Must not have restrictions G (no driving when headlights required), J (restrictions on back of card), T (medical report required at renewal), Q (no interstate/freeway driving), or R (max speed 35 mph)

For more information on online driver’s license renewal go to https://iowadot.gov/onlinerenewal. For information on CDLs in general go to https://iowadot.gov/mvd/cdl/Commercial-drivers-licenses

#

Contact: Darcy Doty at 515-237-3131 or darcy.doty@iowadot.us