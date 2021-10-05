Mazatlán Jazz Festival 2021 Has Arrived
MJF Creating FOMO For AllLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘The Most Sophisticated Jazz Experience of the Year’ has finally arrived. The Mazatlán Jazz Festival kicks off this Friday October 8th, 2021 and will go to Monday Cotober 11th, 2021, from the amazing Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort and Spa. This unforgettable weekend will be hosted by the “Bad Lady of Comedy” Monique Marvez and will not only include a never-before-seen line up of smooth jazz artists, but it will be an experience of a lifetime. For those not attending they will be missing out on a direct trip to Mazatlán via private jet, a beach paradise with villas that have ocean front views, and countless other activities for men and women.
Nightly entertainment will include performances from Euge Groove, Peter White, Jackiem Joyner, Marion Meadows, Johnny Britt, DW3, Don Bell, Eric Darius, Rebeca Jade, Tom Browne, and La Falsa Orquesta Cubana (Afro-Cuban Jazz). During the day, for those not enjoying the beach with all-inclusive food and drinks or catching a round of gold at the Estrella Del Mar Golf Course, daily activities such as yoga from famed Hollywood Yoga instructor Robin Downes will be available as she celebrates 25 years of her iconic Yoga Flava brand. Finally, not to forget also Zumba, shopping, Salsa and Salsa (cooking and dancing), and the Forever Fabulous Forum by Dr. Gail Jackson.
For more information, visit www.mazatlanjazzfestival.com or send an email message to mazatlandjazzfestival@gmail.com or call 323.961-2299.
About The Mazatlán Jazz Festival
The MJF is scheduled for October 8-11, 2021, at the beautiful and secluded Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, located in Mazatlán, Mexico. The Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa, named the ‘Top Resort in Mazatlán’ by Conde Nast Traveler, offers luxury junior and master suites, upscale visitor accommodations, multiple swimming pools with swim up bars, an outdoor hot tub over-looking the ocean and a private secluded beach. The beautiful 20-acre setting is a natural habitat for wildlife, including swans, flamingos and peacocks that meander amid the 150-year-old mangroves. The announcement of this fabulous event is creating a trending buzz with eager travelers and Jazz enthusiasts that this luxury vacation/Jazz festival are the get-away they’
