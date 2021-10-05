Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on October 13

October 5, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Maryland 5 Star Chalet at the Fair Hill Special Event Zone, 400 Fair Hill Drive, Elkton. There will be an information session and discussion concerning the branding and marketing of the Maryland Horse Park System. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the grounds and amenities of the Maryland 5 Star.

Attendees must be credentialed to attend the meeting at the Maryland 5 Star. Please RSVP with MHIB’s Executive Director Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov by close of business on Oct. 6.

For more information or questions, please contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or (240) 344-0000.

# # #

