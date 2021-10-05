Attorney General Schmitt Joins Bipartisan Coalition Asking for Answers from Tech Giants During Senate Hearings

Oct 5, 2021, 11:32 AM by AG Schmitt

Yesterday, Attorney General Schmitt joined a bipartisan coalition of 52 attorneys general expressing strong support for the hearings being conducted by the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, addressing protection and safety of kids and teens using social media.