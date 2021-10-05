Green Boom Receives Nigerian NOSDRA & DPR Product Registration Permits To Clean up Oil Spills
Permits established to allow absorbent usage in oil spill clean-up and oil impacted site remediation
Green Boom is honored to be approved by NOSDRA and DPR for the introduction of products that will have a positive impact in the Oil & Gas industry and the environment in Nigeria.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Boom, the only 100% biodegradable line of oil-only absorbents, is proud to announce the organization has received a product registration permit to use its absorbents for the purpose of oil spill clean-up and oil impacted site remediation in Nigeria. The USDA Bio Preferred Certified, revolutionary line of eco-friendly oil absorbents suitable for large spill response, industrial and transportation MRO, and safety spill kits.
“Green Boom is honored to be approved by NOSDRA and DPR for the introduction of products that will have a positive impact in the Oil & Gas industry and the environment in Nigeria, which we achieved through our local partners - Okama Infinity Nigeria Limited” said Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma. “We believe our products are simply better quality than polypropylene as they are completely biodegradable, absorb faster, absorb more, won’t tear, and are comparably priced.”
Its full-line of oil-only absorbents are available in industry-standard pillows, socks, booms, and loose sorbent. Unlike the majority of industry competitors who are cleaning up spills by moving the incident from one location to another, or are utilizing non-biodegradable polypropylene, Green Boom will serve to make an eco-friendly mark on the country’s oil-spill cleanup mechanisms by ensuring a greener future.
“The Niger-Delta Region of Nigeria is greatly affected by oil spillage which has negatively impacted the lands and sea. Green Boom Oil-Only Absorbent which is eco-friendly and very effective for spill control, response, and remediation is suitable for clean-up and restoration of aquatic life, lands, and oil recovery” said Mr. Oghenekaro Jockey MD/CEO Okama Infinity Nigeria Limited. He added that “we hope to collaborate with the IOCs and HYPREP (Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project) in the use of this product as well as create employment for our youths”.
To better understand the science behind Green Boom and its bio-based, oil-only absorbent products, please visit www.GreenBoom.com.
