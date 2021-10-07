New York Injury Lawyers Goidel & Siegel Launch New Website
NYC injury lawyers Goidel & Siegel, LLP have been helping injured victims in the New York area with claims and litigation for more than 31 yearsNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York injury lawyers Goidel & Siegel, a firm dedicated to helping clients since 1990, recently launched a new website, https://www.goidelandsiegel.com/.
The firm’s new website is filled with important information for existing and prospective clients. Extensive resources, including detailed information about various types of personal injury claims and litigation.
The new website is easy to navigate and includes:
• FAQs
• Client reviews
• General information about the firm
• List of cases and recovery amounts
• Video presentations from partners Jonathan Goidel and Andrew Siegel
• Information about the education, accomplishments and specialty areas for all team members
• And much more!
The Goidel & Siegel injury lawyers work tirelessly to recover financial compensation for clients to recover physically, financially and emotionally. Goidel & Siegel works with victims who have been injured in construction, workplace, automobile, injury, trip and fall, and similar injury accidents.
Defense counsel and insurance companies trust the experience of Goidel & Siegel. The NYC injury lawyers are dedicated to building a serious case and will take a case to trial and through to appeal if necessary. Partners Jonathan Goidel and Andrew Siegel have tried personal injury cases to verdict in nearly all trial courts throughout the five boroughs of New York City—the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island.
People injured on defective property, in car accidents, at schools, on city-owned property and under other circumstances created by others’ negligence can look to Goidel & Siegel for assistance. The NYC injury lawyers are trial-tested, well versed in handling complex cases and have helped clients attain multi-million-dollar settlements.
Goidel & Siegel serves the entire New York City area. In addition to an office on 56 W. 45th Street in Manhattan, Goidel & Siegel has offices in Long Island and Montclair, New Jersey.
To set up a free consultation, please visit their website or call 212-840-3737.
More About Goidel & Siegel Injury Lawyers
Co-founders Jonathan M. Goidel and Andrew B. Siegel opened the firm in 1990 with the mission of taking on New York City personal injury claims to restore health, hope and stability for individuals injured through no fault of their own.
More than 30 years later, Goidel & Siegel have garnered a solid reputation as one of the top personal injury law firms in New York City. The partners have assembled a cohesive team that thrive on exposing negligence that endangers others.
With multilingual attorneys, Goidel & Siegel is able to communicate with clients who speak English, Spanish, Russian, Farsi, and Arabic. They will meet with clients however they are most comfortable, including video conferencing on Zoom and similar platforms.
For more information, please visit https://www.goidelandsiegel.com/ or call 212-840-3737.
Karen
Exults Digital Marketing Agency
+1 954-763-1130
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn