Gov. Wolf: More Than $12 Million in Grant Funding Awarded to Improve Outcomes for Individuals in Recovery from Substance Use Disorder

Governor Tom Wolf today announced the recipients of more than $12 million in federal grant funding for services and supports designed to improve outcomes for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD).

“This grant funding is critically important for courageous individuals who have completed SUD treatment and need support to successfully sustain their recovery,” said Gov. Wolf. “These grantees are providing necessary services to deserving Pennsylvanians and ultimately a chance to lead healthy, fulfilled lives. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this funding has on individuals and communities across the commonwealth.”

The Wolf Administration’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) will administer funding to grantees to provide employment support services, expand and enhance community recovery supports, and provide supports services to pregnant women and postpartum women in recovery from SUD. The grants are part of $55 million in federal funding awarded to Pennsylvania through the SAMHSA Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant Program COVID-19 Supplemental Awards.

“Throughout the opioid overdose epidemic, we have been focused on keeping our fellow Pennsylvanians alive by ensuring Naloxone is readily available to everyone and expanding access to Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) throughout the commonwealth. But what happens after an individual completes treatment and doesn’t have the necessary supports for them to succeed?” said DDAP Secretary Jen Smith. “Two key components of an individual’s sustained recovery are access to recovery support services and steady, reliable employment. These grantees will provide services and supports to give individuals the tools necessary to empower their sustained recovery.”

Employment Support Services The funding will be directed to eight organizations commonwealth-wide through grant agreements up to $400,000. Awardees will provide a wide variety of services including vocational assessments, resume writing, interviewing skills, job placement, and transportation assistance related to employment.

Awardee County(ies) Supporting Amount Awarded Educational Data Systems, Inc. (EDSI) Delaware $398,737 JEVS Human Services Philadelphia $361,539 Life’s Work of Western PA Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Fayette, Greene, Beaver $387,500 Pennsylvania Counseling Services, Inc. Berks, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Schuylkill, York $400,000 Three Rivers Youth Allegheny $400,000 Unity Recovery Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester $400,000 Westmoreland Community Action Westmoreland $381,272 YWCA of Greater Harrisburg Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry $231,346

Community Recovery Support Services Funding will be directed to four organizations through grant agreements up to $700,000. RCOs will use the grant funds to expand existing services and develop new programs across a variety of services including delivery of recovery coaching through Certified Recovery Specialists, telephonic supports, education and employment supports, engagement in GED services, life-skills support groups, and delivery of substance-free social activities.

Awardee County(ies) Supporting Amount Awarded New Roots Inc. Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill, Carbon $700,000 Sage’s Army Westmoreland, Allegheny, Fayette, Indiana $700,000 Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia $691,468 Unity Recovery Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester $700,000

Pregnancy Support Services Funding will be directed to 12 organizations through grant agreements up to $599,000. Awardees will provide pregnancy support services or make referrals to address the needs of pregnant and postpartum women with SUD. In addition, these community providers will facilitate or make referrals for outpatient Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and SUD treatment facilities.

Awardee County(ies) Supporting Amount Awarded Wellspan Adams, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York $590,330 Maternity Care Coalition Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks $392,186 Allegheny Health Network Butler, Erie, Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette $583,153 Lancaster General Hospital Lancaster $599,143 Counseling Management Services Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill, York $599,144 The Wright Center Medical Group Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wayne, Susquehanna, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Wyoming $598,644 Bethany Christian Services of Central PA Lancaster, Berks $440,872 The Foundation for Delaware County Delaware $593,250 Family Health Council of Central PA Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union $532,285 Holy Redeemer Health System DBA – Redeemer Health Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery $599,142 Geisinger Clinic Columbia, Luzerne, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union $599,133 Center for Community Resources, Inc Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Washington $296,092

Throughout the Wolf Administration’s second term, DDAP is placing a heavy focus on reducing stigma associated with substance use disorder, intensifying primary prevention efforts, strengthening treatment systems, and empowering sustained recovery. The aim of these efforts, laid out in DDAP’s 2019-2022 State Plan, will be to positively influence the knowledge and behavior around the topic of addiction.

For more information about the work the Wolf Administration is doing to combat the opioid crisis, visit pa.gov/opioids.