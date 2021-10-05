White Rock and Virtual Global Sports to produce new blockchain enabled solution for the Global Sports Industry
White Rock and Virtual Global Sports have partnered to build an integrated application for the future of the sports industry built upon the Pangea Blockchain
We are so excited about our partnership with Virtual Global Sports. We will create a new paradigm for the sporting industry using the Payngea protocol”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Rock and Virtual Global Sports have partnered to build an integrated application for the future of the sports industry built upon the Pangea Blockchain.
— George LeGrand, CEO of Payngea Technologies
Pangea allows for the ability to secure live stream data in real time without latency overhead that allows it to protect IP and maximize its value creation in ways never considered before. The settling of transactions of value in real time both on and offline creates the future of monetizing streamed data, virtual worlds, and will change real world commerce. A more secure data exchange protocol coupled with a more efficient real time on and offline transactional environment opens the door to solve real world problems that current blockchain and legacy centralized value exchange models have yet to achieve relating to security, speed, scalability, decentralization, cost, counterparty risk, and real time settlement.
The mobile device just became more powerful and the idea of what constitutes value to exchange has expanded. What TCPIP did for the internet in information sharing, Pangea Blockchain could do for value exchange. The concept of micropayments and IOT value exchange is now possible as well as automated contingent transactions for CEFI, DEFI, and NFT’s without the risks of current smart contract protocols.
In addition to mobile devices, the technology enables the future of live sports and entertainment experiences in the fast-growing Virtual Reality space. Latency reduction provided by Pangea Blockchain technology enables an entirely new generation of sports and entertainment viewing experiences not before possible.
“Pangea Blockchain allows our creative and technology teams to create experiences not before possible. We can bring fans together, no matter where they are, into a virtual arena, in their choice of virtual seats, sitting virtually side by side enjoying the same live entertainment at precisely the same time, it’s just amazing.” Says Jim Smith, CEO Vytal Studios.
“We are so excited about our partnership with Virtual Global Sports. We will create a new paradigm for the sporting industry using the Pangea protocol”, said George LeGrand, CEO of Pangea Technologies and Head of Technology at White Rock.
Virtual Global Sports
www.virtualglobalsports.com
VGS is advancing a new paradigm by creating virtual experience and digital rights agreements for players, teams, and leagues which can be distributed through existing channels, as well as, newly created global channels and partnerships. VGS is completely focused on creating Virtual, Global experiences and digital products that support Sports Brands.
White Rock
www.whiterockint.com
White Rock is a global investment and technology company that is developing the Layer 1 Pangea blockchain protocol, which will be released in 2022.
Vytal Studios
www.vytalstudios.com
Vytal Studios recently started construction of a 26,000 square foot advanced digital production studio
in Richmond, VA to create transformative experiences that improve people’s lives through video, short
and feature length film, simulation, gaming, and extended reality.
