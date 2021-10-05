HHS Awards $2.21 Billion in Fiscal Year 2021 to Help Americans Access HIV Care, Support Services, and Medication

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced approximately $2.21 billion in Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program funding for cities, counties, states, and local community-based organizations in fiscal year (FY) 2021. This funding, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), supports a comprehensive system of HIV primary medical care, medication, and essential support services critical to improving the health outcomes of nearly 560,000 people with HIV in the United States.

"For more than three decades, HHS has driven federal efforts to end the HIV epidemic in our country and improve health outcomes for people with HIV," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "These funds support viral suppression that saves lives, reduces health disparities, and slows the spread of HIV. We will continue to support the Biden-Harris Administration's goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the United States."

The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program provides care and treatment services to low-income people with HIV, with a strong focus on health equity and addressing social determinants of health. The program serves approximately 50 percent of all people with diagnosed HIV in the United States. In 2019, 88.1 percent of Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program clients who received HIV medical care were virally suppressed, up from 69.5 percent in 2010.

"Our Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program is a groundbreaking effort that has made extraordinary progress over the years toward ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S.," said HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa. "These grants support life-saving care, treatment, and medication that improves health outcomes and reduces HIV transmission to patients across the country."

HRSA's Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program also awarded $99 million through Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. (EHE) funding in March 2021, as part of a Department-wide initiative to reduce new HIV transmission in the United States by 90 percent by 2030.

Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Fiscal Year 2021 Awards:

Under Part A of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, approximately $621.4 million was awarded to 52 metropolitan areas to provide core medical and support services for people with HIV. These grants were awarded to highly-impacted urban areas with the highest number of people with HIV and AIDS. For a list of the FY 2021 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part A award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-a-grants-emerging-metro-transitional-areas/fy2021-awards.

Under Part B of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, approximately $1.3 billion was awarded to 59 states and territories to improve the quality, availability and organization of HIV health care and support services and for the AIDS Drug Assistance Program (ADAP). Additionally, 16 states received Emerging Community grants based on the number of AIDS cases over the most recent five-year period. In addition, 29 states and territories were also awarded approximately $10.2 million in Part B Minority AIDS Initiative grants. For a list of the FY 2021 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part B award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-b-grants-states-territories/fy2021-awards.

Under Part C Early Intervention Services (EIS) of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, approximately $179.8 million was awarded across the country to 347 local, community-based organizations to provide core medical and support services to people with HIV. Additionally, 30 organizations were awarded approximately $4.4 million in Part C Capacity Development grants. For a list of the FY 2021 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part C EIS award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-c-early-intervention-services-and-capacity-development-program-grants/fy2021-eis-awards. For a list of the FY 2021 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part C Capacity Development award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-c-early-intervention-services-and-capacity-development-program-grants/fy2021-capacity-awards.

Under Part D of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, approximately $67.2 million was awarded to 114 local community-based organizations across the country to provide family-centered comprehensive HIV care and treatment for women, infants, children, and youth with HIV. For a list of the FY 2021 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part D award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-d-services-women-infants-children-and-youth/fy2021-awards.

Under Part F of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, approximately $67.6 million was awarded to support clinical training, oral health services, quality improvement, and the development of innovative models of care through several different programs. Approximately $8.9 million was awarded to 45 recipients through the Dental Reimbursement Program, and nearly $3.5 million was awarded to 12 recipients through the Community-Based Dental Partnership Program. For a list of the FY 2021 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part F Dental Reimbursement Program award recipients and Community-Based Dental Partnership Program award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-f-dental-programs/fy2021-awards.

Under Part F, the AIDS Education and Training Centers (AETC) Program awarded approximately $30.3 million through 14 grants and cooperative agreements to support education and training of health care professionals, which includes a network of eight regional and two national centers. For a list of the FY 2021 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program AETC award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-f-aids-education-and-training-centers-aetc-program/fy2021-awards.

In addition, $25 million was awarded through the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Special Projects of National Significance (SPNS) Program under Part F, which includes $9.9 million in funding for new initiatives. SPNS supports the development of innovative models of HIV care and treatment strategies using implementation science while promoting the dissemination and replication of successful interventions to support underserved populations. Through these special projects, SPNS recipients implement a variety of interventions, which contribute to the advancement of public health knowledge and the goal of ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. For a list of the FY 2021 Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program SPNS award recipients, visit https://hab.hrsa.gov/about-ryan-white-hivaids-program/part-f-special-projects-national-significance-spns-program/fy2021-awards.

To learn more about HRSA's Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, visit hab.hrsa.gov.

For more information about HRSA's role in the EHE initiative, visit www.hrsa.gov/ending-HIV-epidemic.

For more information about HIV/AIDS prevention, testing, treatment, and research, visit HIV.gov.