Edain Tradeable License Keys launched by Swiss company Edain Technologies AG

Edain Technologies AG defines a new approach on generating, validating and transferring ownership of software License Keys

/EIN News/ -- Zug, Switzerland, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prisma Analytics GmbH, and CryptoDATA Tech partnered up to create a Tradable License Key called EDAIN (EAI) which will grant EAI holders access to actionable knowledge provided by the groundbreaking C+8 Technology.

The innovative technology created by Dr. Hardy F. Schloer is backed up by Dell Technologies hardware infrastructure. According to Adrian McDonald, President of Dell Technologies EMEA, the purpose of this partnership is creating a new technology committed to accelerate human progress by developing high performance analytics with focus on driving customers’ needs to truly innovate with data through Edain.

Hosted online by Prisma Analytics, Dell Technologies, and CryptoDATA Tech, the event was streamed live on the Edain website (available on Edain YouTube channel), aiming to raise awareness around the product’s capacity to transform unparsed data into actionable information for decision-makers.

Edain is an end-to-end knowledge development system designed to make actionable knowledge available equally to every human and at a very low cost. Its purpose is to reduce the human knowledge gap that is a central reason for many of the problems that affect our global society – and will continue to until resolved.

Dr. Hardy F. Schloer, Founder and CTO of Prisma Analytics GmbH, creator of the C+8 Technology®: "Sometimes you realize that everything you’ve done in your life, everything you built, everything you invented or every problem you have solved was nothing but a journey to today, to this moment in time. Today we are announcing the creation of something that should have existed long ago.

The Edain TLK represents the key to access C+8 Technology®, and implicitly, access to a vast central knowledge repository called the Knowledge Vault, designed to become the largest, most accessible knowledge source for every man, woman and child. Through dynamically expanding library of knowledge apps utilizing the C+8 knowledge database, users will be able to research anything from social trends and geopolitics to risk identification, security threats, predictive modeling and finding the proverbial 'needle in the haystack' for virtually any decision application, over time."

Ovidiu Toma, CEO of CryptoDATA Tech: "We have developed Edain as a means to provide every human, anywhere in the world with freedom of choice. Edain facilitates access to a technology that transforms raw data into actionable knowledge in real-time and thus, users can make optimal knowledge-based decisions. The C+8 Technology provides humans a very powerful advantage in understanding the dynamics of the world around us and it can be easily accessed by anyone with Edain license keys."

The successful construction of the Edain Knowledge Ecosystem will unquestionably transform how humans evolve for the reason that it will allow our global society the ability to problem solve on a scale of billions of people.

