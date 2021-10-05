Synopsis 2021 Edition 3 Announces New Dates, Content, and Participants

Synopsis 2021: Edition 3 - Full immersion in the digital economy. Blockchain, DeFi, Regulation, NFT and Digital Art, Trading. October 11-15.

/EIN News/ -- Moscow, Russian Federation, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synopsis is an international summit covering DeFi, NFT, digital art, and other key trends in blockchain and crypto. Blockchain consultancy Colibri Group and the world’s first cryptocurrency calendar Coindar hold it online once every quarter. Over five summit days, the world’s top experts offer immersion in the digital economy and discuss the key challenges and prospects of the industry.

Synopsis 2021 Edition 3 will be streamed live on THETA.tv, YouTube, and Verasity from October 11 through October 15, 2021. Summit hosts are Maria Stankevich of EXMO, Yan Khavanskiy of Coindar & Colibri Group, Amirsan Roberto of Sinofy Group, and Yaroslav Kabakov of Finam. Co-organizers of the Edition 3 are Cryptus, Investment Russia, S3XYBTC, and Sinofy Group . Sinofy Group offers PR, financial-consulting, digital-marketing, and software development services in the Chinese and Southeast Asian market to tech companies. Its co-founder and investor Amirsan Roberto expressed that Sinofy hopes to expand the reach of Synopsis 2021 and strengthen its promotion efforts in Asia.

The agenda of Synopsis includes individual speeches, interviews, AMAs, round tables, panel discussions, and more. Viewers can stream the summit online on several video platforms and access two activity zones on the Synopsis website. The Interactive Zone offers tasks with rewards in crypto, a blockchain knowledge base, and prizes from trending projects, while the NFT & Digital Art Zone is the venue for summit organizers, partners, and artists to unveil NFTs. Alien Bell is the official artist and Port of Royal rum is the official drink of Synopsis 2021 Edition 3. Summit viewers can join a raffle, win rum NFTs, and redeem them for Port of Royal rum.

Synopsis targets analysts, developers, economists, investors, marketers, traders, enthusiasts, and everyone above 18 who is keen on blockchain and crypto. Here is a sneak peek at world-class experts to be featured at Synopsis 2021 Edition 3: Alena Afanaseva (BeInCrypto), Alexander Filatov (TON Labs and Free TON Community), Anthony Blackburn (VAIOT), Dmitri Prokopenko (Block Oracle Capital, BD at Treasureland), Evgeniy Pavlov (BDM at Binance Russia & CIS), Felix Xu (ARPA and Bella Protocol), Gleb Kostarev (Director at Binance Russia & CIS), Maryam Mahjoub (Verasity CMO), Mark Letsyuk (S3XYBTC, SmartPad Network, and Solana), Ksenia Oshurko (OKEx Russia BDM), Nik Anikin (Colibri Group), Nikolay Gadzhiev (charity initiatives VEROS and WIDCI), Nikolay Zagvozdkin (RBC Crypto), Noritaka Okabe (JPYC), Raghav Jerath (Gather Network), Maksim Sukhonosik (Colibri Group), Oksana Tjupa (Rotary), Artyom Kan (Gate.io), Oleg Smagin (Delio), Oleg Bevz (Blockster), Sergei Khitrov (Listing.help and Blockchain Life), Mohammed Carrim (Curate), Eduard Moiseev and Dmitriy Sheludko (TG DAO 3.0), Artem Moiseev (J2TX), Shashi Meghawarna (EXIP), Sota Watanabe (Astar Network, previously Plasm), Yudi Xu (MobiFi), and Nastya Adamova (Sinofy).

Summit sponsors are Algorand Foundation, ARPA, Bella Protocol, Bingbon, Gate.io, Gather Network, MaNEKO Finance, Port of Royal, TG DAO 3.0, TrustBase, and Verasity.

Partners of Synopsis include 2Key, AERGO, Astar Network (previously Plasm), BeInCrypto, Binance, Coffe.io, Curate, Delio, Digital Rights Center, EXIP, EXMO, Free TON, J2TX, MahaDAO, Marhaba DeFi, Nervos, NuPay, Qilin, Shiden Network, Stake Technologies, SmartPad Network, Solana, THETA Labs, TON Labs, Treasureland etc. companies and projects on the verge of digital transformation of the society.

Join Synopsis at https://synopsis.events .

Media Contact

Company Name: Colibri Group

Contact Person: Daria Chernova

Email: info@colibri-group.org

City: Moscow

Country: Russian Federation

Website: https://synopsis2021.com









Attachment