Cleanroom Technology Market Size to Outstrip $8,356.97Mn by 2028 Growth Projections at 6.9% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Cleanroom Technology Market Size and Growth impelled by increasing adoption in biopharmaceuticals industry and technological advancements in cleanrooms; while the pharmaceutical industry segment anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% of the market during the forecast period.

According to our new research study on "Cleanroom Technology Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type, Construction Type, End User, and Geography," the Cleanroom Technology Market Size is projected to reach US$ 8,356.97 million by 2028 from US$ 5,233.63 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021–2028.

Cleanroom Technology Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Taikisha Ltd, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Labconco Corporation, Azbil Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ardmac, Alpiq Holding AG, Clean Air Products, and M+W Group are among the key companies operating in the cleanroom technology market. The leading market players are focusing on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allows them to tap into prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2021, Azbil Corporation has stated it will develop two laboratory facilities for experimenting at the Fujisawa Technology Center, the core R&D centre of the azbil Group. In so doing, Azbil aims at improving its technological development facilities to accelerate research and development of innovative system solutions and gadgets in the Group's next stage of growth.

In July 2020, Taikisha Ltd. has taken over an Indian clean room manufacturer to meet the growing local demand from the local pharmaceutical industry.

In 2020, North America dominated the global cleanroom technology market. Increasing adoption of advanced medical devices, technological advancements and rising emphasis on improving treatment outcomes are projected to accelerate the growth of the cleanroom technology market. Moreover, the presence of large healthcare businesses and the growing usage of cleanroom technology is propelling the market's expansion in this region. In North America, the US holds the significant share of the cleanroom technology market. The growth of the market in the country is primarily driven by increasing adoption of advanced medical device technologies, growing digitalization of medical devices, increasing emphasis on improving treatment outcomes and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, increasing R&D investments by US based pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to improve outcomes of clinical trials and ensure patient safety stimulate the growth of the market. The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) stated that research-based pharmaceutical industry spends US$ 149.8 billion on R&D annually. Cleanroom technology has received significant importance with rising investments by the US government. For instance, in January 2015, the U.S. government allotted a fund of US$ 215 million as an initiative in precision medicine.

The high incidence of critical diseases such as cancer increase the demand for therapeutic devices and is one of the significant factors for developing the cleanroom technology market of Canada. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, 115,800 Canadian men will be diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Similarly, The Canadian Cancer Society estimates that 6,900 Canadians will be diagnosed with leukaemia in 2021, with 4,100 men and 2,800 women. The cleanroom technology market is likely to grow exponentially during the forecast period due to the factors mentioned above.

Pharmaceuticals and biologics development and manufacturing processes need to comply with several local and international standards for product approvals. With the growing demand for therapeutic drugs and vaccines across the world, biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies have shifted their focus on escalating their production capacities. The demand for cleanrooms used in their production facilities continues to grow significantly with increasing concerns regarding contamination, regulatory challenges, and operational efficiencies. The production of antibody–drug conjugates, which are among the emerging biotherapeutics, requires a custom-made infrastructure to ensure strict compliance with the global regulatory standards. For instance, in 2019, WHP Engineering completed a new cleanroom facility for the Welsh manufacturing plant of ADC Bio, which is an antibody-drug conjugates producer. The good manufacturing practices (GMP) facility of the company delivers the next generation of the blockbuster anticancer drugs of ADC. Further, cell and gene therapies are among the rapidly expanding segments of the biotherapeutics industry. In December 2020, WHP completed a new viral vector manufacturing center for Oxford Biomedica. The new GMP facility is suitable for manufacturing vaccines and gene therapy products, and it will also be used for the large-scale manufacturing of the COVID-19 vaccine. The design includes cleanroom architecture; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); and process and critical utility systems. In addition, a surge in investments in pharmaceutical contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) would also support the cleanroom technologies market growth.

Cleanroom Technology Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the global cleanroom technology market is segmented into equipment and consumable. The consumable segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% in the market during the forecast period. Cleanroom consumables are witnessing rise in demand for manufacturing quality products. Industries manufacturing products often face contaminations in machinery, product flow, raw material, and personnel. Cleanroom technology helps in protecting the manufacturing processes and final products from contamination. In June 2020, Texwipe, launched REVOLVE, the first-ever complete line of cleanroom consumable products made from upcycled polyester. Based on construction type, the global cleanroom technology market is segmented into standard cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms, and pass-through cabinets. In 2020, the standard cleanrooms segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market, whereas the hardwall cleanrooms segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years. Based on end user, the global cleanroom technology market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, medical device manufacturers, hospitals, and others. The pharmaceutical industry segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% of the market during the forecast period.













