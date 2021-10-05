Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is expected to reach US$ 15.8 Bn by 2027- ResearchCMFE

ResearchCMFE has added new title "Ceramic Matrix Composites Market 2021-2027 Industry Outlook, Growth Scenario and Emerging Trends" to it's offerings.

The Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market was valued at US$ 7.9 Bn in 2020 in the base year 2020, and is projected to reach US$ 15.8 Bn by 2027, with a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The major factor attributing to the growth in Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is Ceramic matrix composites are used for a variety of purposes like efficient gas turbines for aerospace, for gas turbines and structural entry thermal protection, and the energy sector for heat exchangers and fusion reactor walls. North America is the fastest-growing ceramic matrix composites market. Since it is already a developed country and air travel is quite rampant in the USA. Wind energy generation is also done on a large scale in the U.S. Asia Pacific is another potential market for ceramic matrix composites market since developing countries want to increase their air trade and are also looking to generate more and more power through wind energy.

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Report Overview:

The research report covers all the necessary data regarding the market patterns of growth in the market and the factors driving this growth. This research report offers a detailed study of an important microscopic view of the industry to define the footprints of the major players like General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce, SGL Carbon, United Technologies, COI Ceramics, Lancer Systems, CoorsTek, Applied Thin Films, Ultramet, CFC Carbon, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company, Fiber Materials, Inc., Axiom materials,CeramTec,Ube Industries, ltd,United Composites B.V. etc. he leading and dominant players in the global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market are intrinsically analyzed based on key factors in the competition analysis part of the study. The report covers Leading Countries and analyzes the potential of the global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, providing statistical information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, and market entry strategy analysis, opportunities, and forecasts. The biggest highlight of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19.

Key Market Segmentation of Ceramic Matrix Composites Industry:

The segmentation of the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market has been offered based on product type, end user, company profiles, and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence Covered in Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Report are:

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2027)

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

Industrial

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2027)

Oxide/Oxide

SiC/SiC

C/SiC

C/C

Others

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market by Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis of Ceramic Matrix Composites Market:

North America is the fastest-growing ceramic matrix composites market. Since it is already a developed country and air travel is quite rampant in the USA. Wind energy generation is also done on a large scale in the U.S. Asia Pacific is another potential market for ceramic matrix composites market since developing countries want to increase their air trade and are also looking to generate more and more power through wind energy. For the economically weaker nations of Africa wind energy sector is one of the best ways to generate energy in a very cost-efficient way.

Key Findings:

Based on the matrix type, the oxide/oxide segment held the largest market share in 2020

Based on end user, automotive segment accounted for a market share of 26.4% in 2020 followed by aerospace & defense

Based on regions, the North America region is anticipated to hold a market share of 37.1% in the year 2020 in the ceramic matrix composites market analysis

Recent News, Developments, and investments in Ceramic Matrix Composites Market:

In March 2021, SGL Carbon received 42.9 million euros worth funding under IPCEI for graphite anode materials in lithium-ion batteries: SGL Carbon one of the major dealers of graphite and carbon products, received a funding notification for the development and industrialization of innovative anode materials made of synthetic graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. The funding program is part of the second European IPCEI (Important Project of Common European Interest) / EUBatIn (European Battery Innovation) program, which aims at a competitive European value chain for lithium-ion batteries based on innovative and sustainable technologies.

In November 2019, Pratt & Whitney to Open New Facility Dedicated to Ceramic Matrix Composites: Pratt & Whitney, a global leader in commercial and military jet engines and a division of United Technologies Corp. today announced it will open a new ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) research & development (R&D) facility in Carlsbad, California.

