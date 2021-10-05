Global Mining Equipment Market Reach $182.1 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Surge in urban population, rise in industrialization, and demand for natural resources drive the growth of the global mining equipment market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown and temporary closure to manufacturing facilities and mining activities, thereby adversely affecting the overall production and growth of mining equipment market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mining equipment market generated $125.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $182.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in urban population, rise in industrialization, and demand for natural resources drive the growth of the global mining equipment market. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and strict government regulations and tariffs restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in demand for technologically advanced mining equipment presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.



Download Sample PDF (341 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/113

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure of manufacturing facilities and mining activities, thereby adversely affecting the overall production and growth of the mining equipment market.

The pandemic also caused disruptions in the supply chain, which led to difficulties in the supply of equipment used for metal mining, coal mining, and mineral mining applications.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mining equipment market based on type, application, solution, and region.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Mining Equipment Market Request Here

Based on solution, the products segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the metal mining segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. Other segments discussed in the report include mineral mining and coal mining.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global mining equipment market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/113



Leading Players:

Leading players of the global mining equipment market analyzed in the research include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, Doosan Corporation, Atlas Copco AB , Hitachi, Ltd., Komatsu Ltd, Liebherr-International AG, Metso Corporation, and Sandvik AB.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:



Green Mining Market - Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020-202 7



Mining Equipment Parts and Attachments Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027



Construction and Mining Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Underground Mining Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us: