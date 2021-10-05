Questex's VIBE Conference Announces the Top Beverage Companies at the 2021 Supplier Awards Ceremony

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's VIBE Conference, the premier on-premise beverage conference for chain beverage executives, announces the top adult beverage suppliers at the 2021 Supplier Awards.



For the past ten years, the Supplier Awards has invited beverage operators to rate their respective supplier companies on key attributes including business-building support as well as service and support performance through live interviews. To ensure efficient, fair and unbiased balloting and analysis, results were analyzed by food and beverage industry research and consulting firm CM Profit Group. Winners were then identified in four categories including beer, wine, spirits and non-alcohol beverages, categorized by total annual case volume.

The 2021 Supplier Awards winners:

BEER

Large company : Anheuser-Busch and Constellation Brands (Tie)

: Anheuser-Busch and Constellation Brands (Tie) Medium company : The Boston Beer Company

: The Boston Beer Company Small company: Lagunitas Brewing Company



WINE



Large company : E. & J. Gallo Winery

: E. & J. Gallo Winery Medium company : Ste. Michelle Wine Estates

: Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Small company: J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines



SPIRITS

Large company : Bacardi USA Inc.

: Bacardi USA Inc. Medium company : Sazerac Company

: Sazerac Company Small company: Tito's Handmade Vodka



NON-ALCOHOL

Large company: Red Bull

Red Bull Medium company : Monin Gourmet Flavorings

: Monin Gourmet Flavorings Small company: Q Mixers



“Congratulations to the 2021 Supplier Awards winners,” said Tom Fox, Managing Partner, CM Profit Group. “As always, the awards are based on research from the annual CM Profit On Premise Partnering Study. More than 50 operators participated in the live interviews where they rated their respective supplier companies.”

About CM Profit Group

CM Profit Group works in the areas of National Account research, training and consulting primarily for beverage alcohol suppliers and distributors. The annual PARTNERING STUDY is syndicated research. CM Profit Group clients have included virtually every major (and many smaller) beverage alcohol supplier in the United States. http://www.cmprofit.com

About VIBE Conference

VIBE Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2021 conference will be held at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa September 27-29.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.