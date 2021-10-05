Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, October 4, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of October 4 will include the following:

Monday, October 4 at 3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster joined by S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Secretary Christy Hall, members of the General Assembly, and local elected officials held a press conference to discuss Interstate 73, Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, 1200 N. Oak Street, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Tuesday, October 5 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Governor will speak to the Rotary Club of Lake Wylie, Clover School District Community YMCA, 5485 Charlotte Highway, Clover, S.C.

Thursday, October 7 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold the annual governor’s military commanders meeting, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, October 8 at 12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak to the Greenville Rotary-City Center club, Poinsett Club, 807 E. Washington Street, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: September 27, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of September 27, 2021, included:

Monday, September 27

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Agency meeting.

12:30 PM: Agency meeting.

Tuesday, September 28

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster recognized the two South Carolina employers named as 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award recipients by the Department of Defense and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Martin Sauls.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Silver Crescent to Patricia Grant.

2:15 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Silver Crescent to Dr. Lyn Hammond.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Queen Quet.

Wednesday, September 29

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Kids First Conference, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster visited and toured Multi-Pack Solutions followed by media availability, 1301 Perimeter Road, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, September 30

11:24 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Rotary Club of St. Andrews-Charleston, Bessinger’s BBQ, 1602 Savannah Highway, Charleston, S.C.

Friday, October 1

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Manufacturing Day event and visited IFA Rotorion North American, 479 Trade Center Parkway, Summerville, S.C.

