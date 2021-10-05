I-275 update: I-275/I-94 ramps near Detroit Metro Airport and S. Huron Road ramps are closing

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

COMMUNITIES: Huron Township Romulus

ROADWAYS: I-275 I-94 S. Huron Road

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Airport access is available at I-94/Merriman Road and I-275/Eureka Road.

Current ramp open/close schedule: Eastbound I-94 to northbound I-275: open

Eastbound I-94 to southbound I-275: open

Westbound I-94 to northbound I-275: open

Westbound I-94 to southbound I-275: closed through late October

Northbound I-275 to eastbound I-94: open

Northbound I-275 to westbound I-94: closed 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 - late October

Southbound I-275 to eastbound I-94: closed through late October

Southbound I-275 to westbound I-94: open

I-275/S. Huron Road interchange: 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 - 6 p.m. Oct. 8:

- Southbound I-275 ramps to eastbound and westbound S. Huron Road

- Eastbound and westbound S. Huron Road ramps to southbound I-275

The Will Carlton Road ramps are expected to reopen Tuesday morning, Oct. 5.

I-275 PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation will be repairing and rebuilding 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carlton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County in six phases over four years. The project includes 10 miles of concrete pavement repairs, 14 miles of rebuilding concrete pavement, asphalt resurfacing of four interchanges, rebuilding concrete pavement of parts or all of six interchanges, improving 65 bridges and a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sign replacements, traffic signal modernizations, intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements, sidewalk improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and tree replacements. Additionally, a segment of the Metro Trail will be rebuilt to replace an adjacent retaining wall.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

During this major multi-year project, work will be occurring in multiple areas at different times. For mor project details and updates, go to www.Revive275.org.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety. Drainage will also be improved by this work.