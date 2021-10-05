Digital Radiography Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2025
The digital radiography market is expected to generate higher demand on account of high-quality image acquisition in short duration by digital detectors and reduced radiation exposure as compared to analog systems. The Global Digital Radiography Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. Constant breakthroughs in X-ray imaging have led to increased accuracy of radiology, while decreasing potential harm to medical professionals and patients. Manufacturers are focusing on improving contrast, sharpness, and real-time inspection capability. Technical developments in X-ray imaging enhance diagnostic certainty or reduce the radiation dose, or both. The advancement in digital radiography led to the development of flat-panel X-ray detectors that enhanced image sharpness and reduced graininess. This increased the diagnostic value of imaging, while making it possible to reduce the radiation dose compared with that required in the first available digital X-ray imaging procedure.
The global digital radiography detectors market is expected to witness a rapid growth, owing to rise in incidence of sports-related injuries and cancer. At present, many patients, especially in developing nations are undergoing image testing every year. Apart from that, the number of geriatric population is increasing, which is expected to drive the demand for digital radiography detectors in the years to come. This is attributed to the fact that elderly people are highly prone to suffer from age-related diseases, thus adding to the need for conducting various radiographic tests. In addition, leading players are focusing more on introducing new technologies especially for C-arms and fluoroscopy devices among end users, thus contributing toward the growth of the overall market. However, increase in side effects due to prolonged exposure to radiations in patients and radiologists is a major concern, which limits the adoption of imaging systems, thereby hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in R&D activities to reduce radiation exposure to digital radiography sensors by 20–80% minimizes the impact of the above restraint. Thus, this factor is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
The global digital radiography market is segmented based on application, technology, system, end user, and region. The applications covered in the market include general radiology, dental application, fluoroscopy, and mammography. Based on technology, the market is categorized into computed radiography and direct radiography. By portability, it is classified into retrofit digital X-Ray system and new digital X-Ray system. Deepening on end use, it is fragmented into diagnostic center and hospital. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The digital radiography market is highly competitive with the presence of various players. Some of the major players operating in the market are Canon Inc, Carestream Health, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd, Hologic, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Konica Minolta, Inc., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd, and Agfa Gevaert.
