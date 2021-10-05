Extremities Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2030
Extremities Market
Key player in market Key player in market Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation.
Extremities Market by Product (Upper extremities: Shoulder, Elbow, Hand & wrist, Lower extremities: Hip, Knee, Foot & ankle), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA)

Market Overview:
— Allied Market Research
Body extremities are extended organs mainly involved in locomotive functions. The human body has four extremities i.e. two upper limbs and two lower limbs. The extremities market is a small portion of the orthopedic industry. The joint reconstruction procedures involve modification of the body extremities. The human skeleton has more than 200 bones which are supported by tendons, ligaments and muscles. Hence, the prime focus of orthopedic industries was manufacture of devices and treatment procedures for joints, spine, knee and hip. But, now-a-days the focus of leading players on extremities market is increasing day by day as they offer better treatment options and provide growth opportunities to the key players.
The world extremities market is driven by the increase in the number of cases for orthopedic surgeons several factors such as increase in ageing population, awareness of the people for better treatment options and their expectations for a good quality of living. In addition, changes in the clinical practice patterns such as use of reversed shoulder instead of anatomic shoulder, use of arthroplasty procedure as an alternative to ankle fusion and increased use of implants in foot and ankle surgeries will also boost the market growth. Apart from this, development of new improved shoulders and ankles and need for less invasive devices will further propel the market growth. But the high unmet need for early diagnosis due to long waiting time in some countries is expected to hamper the market growth.
World extremities market is segmented on the basis of products and geography. Based on products, the market is segmented mainly into upper extremities and lower extremities. Upper extremities segment is further sub segmented into shoulder, elbow and hand & wrist. Lower extremities segment is further sub segmented into knee, hip and foot & ankle. The geographical classification includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions.
As the extremities market is in the expansion phase, mergers and acquisitions are frequent in this market. In October 2015 Wright Medical Group, Inc. and Tornier N.V merged together to form Wright Medical Group N.V. This has helped the company to establish themselves as the premier, high-growth extremities-biologics company and extend its leadership position and further accelerate its growth opportunities.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
Key players in this market include DePuy Synthes (a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Exactech, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation and Skeletal Dynamics LLC.
KEY MARKET BENEFITS:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world extremities market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis by product helps in understanding the various types of devices used.
Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.
Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions are provided that helps in determining the prevailing opportunities in these geographies
Key market players within the world extremities market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the global market
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework
