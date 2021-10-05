Glass Cleaner Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2020-2027 | COVID-19 Scenario Analysis
Glass Cleaner Market Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
The demand for glass cleaner is expected to increase as people are now more concerned about hygiene and cleanliness which creates demand for glass cleaners. Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Glass Cleaner Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
— Roshan Deshmukh
Surge in the usage of glass cleaner automotive sector, household purposes, aerospace industry, and other sectors where glass comprises of some portion and rapid modernization leading to smart and modular homes where glass has a major role to play in furniture and decoration are the factors that drive the growth of the global glass cleaner market.
Moreover, rapid growth in commercial buildings such as malls, corporate offices, and showrooms in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam fuels the demand for glass cleaners. However, basic cleaning solutions, use of alcohol in glass cleaner, and other available substitutes by local manufacturers limit the growth of the market. Innovations in the market are related to non-alcoholic glass cleaners, which come with clean labels and are now highly demanded by consumers.
New products that clean faster and effortlessly have been launched by the market leaders. S. C. Johnson & Son has a wide range of products under the brand name Windex. Windex is one of the most popular glass cleaners in the segment because it has patented ingredients by the company which reacts with the dirt, grease, and other dirt as soon as it is sprayed on the surface and removes most of the dirt before wiping it.
There has been a huge demand for glass cleaner products for household purposes in developing countries owing to increase in disposable income of the people. The Asia-Pacific countries have the highest growing demand thus making Asia-Pacific one of the most rapidly growing markets.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
○ The manufactures are facing a labor shortage and the shutdown of factories for unessential goods.
○ The demand for glass cleaner is expected to increase as people are now more concerned about hygiene
○ cleanliness which creates demand for glass cleaners.
Geographically Analysis - North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)
The key market players profiled in the report include S. C. Johnson & Son, Reckitt Benckiser, 3M, Armour, Chemical Guys, Clorox, CRC, PPG Architectural Finishes, Stoner, Diversey Inc, Meguiar's, Rain-X, Rutland Fire Clay, Seventh Generation, Sprayway, Weiman Products and Zep
Key Benefits of the Report:
○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the global glass cleaner industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global glass cleaner market share.
○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global glass cleaner market growth scenario.
○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
○ The report provides a detailed global glass cleaner market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
