PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Honeymoon Trail Road Structure Replacement Project in Lykens Township, Dauphin County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plan display regarding the Route 1017 (Honeymoon Trail Road) structure replacement project over an unnamed tributary of Pine Creek in Lykens Township, Dauphin County. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies of the bridge, which was constructed in 1933, and provide continued safe and efficient access on Route 1017.

The project consists of replacing the steel arch culvert with a precast concrete box culvert, reconstructing the pavement along the roadway tie-ins, and guide rail replacement. The bridge width will be widened from the existing 21.5 feet curb-to-curb to 28 feet curb-to-curb consisting of two 10-foot lanes and two 4-foot shoulders.

The bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately 3 months during construction. The proposed 5.5-mile detour route will use Route 25 to Route 1015 (Lubolds School Road) to Route 1024 (Fearnot Road).

Work is expected to take place during the 2023 construction season.

Plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online for the next 30 days.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Dauphin County box then the tile marked Honeymoon Trail Road.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact David Fratangeli, Project Manager, at (717) 705-6176 or email at dfratangel@pa.gov.

