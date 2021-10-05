PennDOT Reminds Motorists to Watch for Deer on Roadways
“It is important to always stay alert while driving, particularly in the months to come when deer are most active,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E. “Slowing down and eliminating distractions can help you react safely to deer crossing the road.”
According to PennDOT data, in 2020, there were 5,581 deer-related crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 1,028 injuries and four fatalities. In the six counties included in PennDOT’s northwest region, there were 471 crashes and 89 total injuries last year.
Deer often travel in small herds and are most active between sunset and sunrise as they look for food. Drivers should be extra cautious during morning and evening commute times.
PennDOT recommends the following safety tips to help drivers avoid a deer-related crash:
- Slow down and be alert, especially where deer crossing signs are posted.
- Increase the following distance between vehicles.
- Make new drivers aware of increased deer movement.
- Always wear your seat belt.
- Never drive impaired by drugs or alcohol.
- Turn your headlights on whenever using your wipers.
MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095
Editor’s Note: Below are statistics for deer-related crashes, total injuries, and total fatalities for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
Total
|
Crawford
|
Crashes
Total Injuries
Total Fatalities
|
108
18
0
|
114
17
0
|
126
22
1
|
136
24
0
|
115
22
0
|
599
103
1
|
Erie
|
Crashes
Total Injuries
Total Fatalities
|
113
24
0
|
114
29
0
|
108
14
1
|
127
37
0
|
120
22
0
|
582
126
1
|
Forest
|
Crashes
Total Injuries
Total Fatalities
|
9
3
0
|
8
2
0
|
11
3
0
|
11
3
0
|
17
3
0
|
56
14
0
|
Mercer
|
Crashes
Total Injuries
Total Fatalities
|
139
22
0
|
109
20
0
|
113
24
0
|
116
24
0
|
106
21
0
|
583
111
0
|
Venango
|
Crashes
Total Injuries
Total Fatalities
|
54
6
0
|
71
12
0
|
73
12
0
|
54
11
0
|
72
11
0
|
324
52
0
|
Warren
|
Crashes
Total Injuries
Total Fatalities
|
43
9
0
|
59
9
0
|
38
11
1
|
43
14
0
|
41
10
0
|
224
53
1
