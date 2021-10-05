PennDOT Reminds Motorists to Watch for Deer on Roadways

“It is important to always stay alert while driving, particularly in the months to come when deer are most active,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E. “Slowing down and eliminating distractions can help you react safely to deer crossing the road.”

According to PennDOT data, in 2020, there were 5,581 deer-related crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 1,028 injuries and four fatalities. In the six counties included in PennDOT’s northwest region, there were 471 crashes and 89 total injuries last year.

Deer often travel in small herds and are most active between sunset and sunrise as they look for food. Drivers should be extra cautious during morning and evening commute times.

PennDOT recommends the following safety tips to help drivers avoid a deer-related crash:

Slow down and be alert, especially where deer crossing signs are posted.

Increase the following distance between vehicles.

Make new drivers aware of increased deer movement.

Always wear your seat belt.

Never drive impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Turn your headlights on whenever using your wipers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

Editor’s Note: Below are statistics for deer-related crashes, total injuries, and total fatalities for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Total Crawford Crashes Total Injuries Total Fatalities 108 18 0 114 17 0 126 22 1 136 24 0 115 22 0 599 103 1 Erie Crashes Total Injuries Total Fatalities 113 24 0 114 29 0 108 14 1 127 37 0 120 22 0 582 126 1 Forest Crashes Total Injuries Total Fatalities 9 3 0 8 2 0 11 3 0 11 3 0 17 3 0 56 14 0 Mercer Crashes Total Injuries Total Fatalities 139 22 0 109 20 0 113 24 0 116 24 0 106 21 0 583 111 0 Venango Crashes Total Injuries Total Fatalities 54 6 0 71 12 0 73 12 0 54 11 0 72 11 0 324 52 0 Warren Crashes Total Injuries Total Fatalities 43 9 0 59 9 0 38 11 1 43 14 0 41 10 0 224 53 1

# # #