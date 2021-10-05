Submit Release
PennDOT Reminds Motorists to Watch for Deer on Roadways

“It is important to always stay alert while driving, particularly in the months to come when deer are most active,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E. “Slowing down and eliminating distractions can help you react safely to deer crossing the road.” 

 

According to PennDOT data, in 2020, there were 5,581 deer-related crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 1,028 injuries and four fatalities. In the six counties included in PennDOT’s northwest region, there were 471 crashes and 89 total injuries last year.

Deer often travel in small herds and are most active between sunset and sunrise as they look for food. Drivers should be extra cautious during morning and evening commute times. 

PennDOT recommends the following safety tips to help drivers avoid a deer-related crash:

  • Slow down and be alert, especially where deer crossing signs are posted.
  • Increase the following distance between vehicles.
  • Make new drivers aware of increased deer movement.
  • Always wear your seat belt.
  • Never drive impaired by drugs or alcohol.
  • Turn your headlights on whenever using your wipers. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

 

Editor’s Note: Below are statistics for deer-related crashes, total injuries, and total fatalities for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties. 

 

 

 

 

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Total

Crawford

Crashes

Total Injuries

Total Fatalities

108

18

0

114

17

0

126

22

1

136

24

0

115

22

0

599

103

1

Erie

Crashes

Total Injuries

Total Fatalities

113

24

0

114

29

0

108

14

1

127

37

0

120

22

0

582

126

1

Forest

Crashes

Total Injuries

Total Fatalities

9

3

0

8

2

0

11

3

0

11

3

0

17

3

0

56

14

0

Mercer

Crashes

Total Injuries

Total Fatalities

139

22

0

109

20

0

113

24

0

116

24

0

106

21

0

583

111

0

Venango

Crashes

Total Injuries

Total Fatalities

54

6

0

71

12

0

73

12

0

54

11

0

72

11

0

324

52

0

Warren

Crashes

Total Injuries

Total Fatalities

43

9

0

59

9

0

38

11

1

43

14

0

41

10

0

224

53

1

 

# # #

 

 

