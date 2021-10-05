Intelligent Waves’ GRAYPATH Named Finalist for Outstanding New Cybersecurity Product at 2021 Global OSPA Awards
“Intelligent Waves’ continued innovation in cybersecurity is imperative to our customers’ success. This award is third-party validation that GRAYPATH brings to secure and innovative legacy VPNs” ”RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Waves (IW), a cutting-edge IT systems integrator delivering high-impact transformational IT solutions to the Government’s most mission-critical challenges, is proud to announce it is a finalist in the 2021 Cyber Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPA) in the Outstanding New Cyber Security Product category for its flagship next-gen VPN solution, GRAYPATH. The Cyber OSPAs recognize the outstanding contribution organizations, people, and technology are making to protect society from all areas of cybercrime globally.
“Intelligent Waves’ continued innovation in cybersecurity solutions is imperative to our customers’ success. We view this award as another third-party validation by industry experts to the value that GRAYPATH brings to secure and innovate legacy VPNs,” said John Hammes, Chief Strategy Officer for Intelligent Waves.
IW’s GRAYPATH is the next generation of cybersecurity expeditionary communications. It is a painless, asymmetric solution that ensures robust, reliable, secure, non-attributable global communication for particular operations of the U.S. military. Through its patented IP Spread Spectrum technology, GP leverages the cloud to randomize and distribute message packets through the simultaneous use of multiple transport paths and encrypted channels. In addition, GP algorithms optimize throughput by continuously sensing and adjusting the message flow according to channel availability and bandwidth capacity creating a smoother connection even for HD video transmissions. As a result, GP dramatically lowers the risk of detection and interception and is nearly impervious to disruption.
About Intelligent Waves, LLC
Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The firm provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.
About the Cyber OSPAs
The Cyber OSPAs, recognize and reward companies, teams, individuals, products, and initiatives across the cyber security sector. The Cyber OSPAs are designed to be both independent and inclusive, providing an opportunity for outstanding performers, whether buyers or suppliers, to be recognized and their success to be celebrated. The criteria for these awards are based on extensive research on key factors that contribute to and characterize the outstanding performance. To learn more about the Cyber OSPAs, visit https://www.thecyberospas.com/.
