Smart Lock Market to expand annually by 16.4% CAGR for the next few years Prediction by AMR

Rise in security concerns, increased adoption of smart homes, and rapid advancements in the IoT technology are expected to grow the global smart locks market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in concerns regarding safety, high adoption of smart homes, and growing demand for IoT enabled devices have boosted the growth of the global smart locks market . However, connectivity issues in developing countries and high cost of smart locks hamper market growth. On the contrary, rising penetration of smartphones that enable remote control features and improvement in living standards across the world are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.According to the report, the global smart locks market accounted for $473.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,175.1 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 16.4% during the period 2017–2023.The Wi-Fi segment is estimated to portray the fastest growth, registering CAGR of 17.4% during the study period, owing to increase in adoption of smart homes and its ability to easily connect with single internet connection. However, the Bluetooth segment garnered the largest share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market, owing to increasing penetration of smartphones to unlock doors using Bluetooth.The major market players including Schlage, Panasonic Corporation, ASSA ABLOY AB, Haven Lock, Inc., Spectrum Brands, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Vivint, Inc., UniKey Technologies Inc., August Home, and Samsung SDS Co. Ltd.The deadbolt segment accounted the largest share in the market, contributing about half of the total market in 2017, as it offers enhanced protection against forceful attack in residential and commercial spaces. However, the lever handle segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, owing to its effectiveness to unlock doors with its keyless solution and wide range of applications in the commercial utility segment such as garages, workshops, offices, and hotels. The report analyzes other segments such as padlock and others.