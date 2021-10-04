The firefighter, Garry Stanley Sr., who lived in Fort Washington, Md., was among three people shot shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Half Street SW, about a block from Nationals Park.
You just read:
D.C. police investigate three killings since Friday night in Southwest, Northeast Washington
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.