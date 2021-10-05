Wallpaper Market Analysis, Growing Rapidly With Significant CAGR From 2021-2028 | Allied Market Research

Share This Article

Wallpaper Market by Product Type and End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Wallpaper market and altered several market scenarios. ” — Roshan Deshmukh

The Global Wallpaper Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Wallpaper Market industry over the forecast years. Wallpaper Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2021 to 2028 mulling over 2020 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.Increase in the real estate, majorly fuels the growth of the wallpaper market. Durability and convenience of installation in comparison to the conventional wall decoration methods such as wall painting increases its demand in the industry. Furthermore, the wallpaper is able to mask the flaws in the wall that are impossible through paint. Absence of harmful substances, such as lead, boosts the market growth.Increase in disposable income and growth in sophistication in the middle class housing needs also makes way for growth of the market. However, high cost of the specialized wall coverings limits the market growth.

The wallpaper market is segments on the basis of product type, end users, and geography.By product type, the market is classified into vinyl-based wallpaper, non-woven wallpaper, pure paper type wallpaper, fiber type wallpaper, and others. By end users, it is categorized into household, commercial, administrative, and entertainment. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Wallpaper market.The key players in the wallpaper market are Asheu Wallpapers (France), York Wallcoverings (U.S.), MARBURGER TAPETENFABRIK J.B. Schaefer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Brewster Home Fashions (U.S.), Osborne & Little (UK), The Romo Group (UK), Filpassion S.A. (France), Grandeco Group (Belgium), 4Walls (U.S.), and Arte-International (Belgium).

Wallpaper Market Key Segmentation○ By Product Type• Vinyl-Based Wallpaper• Non-Woven Wallpaper• Pure Paper Type Wallpaper• Fiber Type Wallpaper• Others○ By End Users• Household• Commercial• Administrative• EntertainmentKey Benefits○ The study provides an in-depth analysis of the wallpaper market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.○ Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.○ The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.○ Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

