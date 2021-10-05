Wafer Handling Robots Market size worth $ 1.44 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 13.45% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growing demand for wafer handling robots from hybrid vehicle manufacturers, the flourishing semiconductor industry, and rising expenditure on factory automation are likely to drive the market over the predicted years.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Wafer Handling Robots Market ” By Product (Vacuum Wafer Handling Robots, Atmospheric Wafer Handling Robots), By Application (200mm Wafer Size, 300mm Wafer Size, Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Wafer Handling Robots Market size was valued at USD 711.40 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.44 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.45% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Wafer Handling Robots Market Overview

The global semiconductor industry is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for consumer electronics across the globe. According to Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) report, worldwide sales revenue of semiconductors reached $39.0 billion for the month of October 2020, a rise of 6.0% compared to the October 2019 total of $36.8 billion and 3.1% higher than the September 2020 total of $37.9 billion.

Furthermore, as per the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics WSTS industry forecast, the global annual sales of semiconductors will increase by 8.4% in 2021. Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) are the miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical components (i.e., devices and structures) that are made using the techniques of microfabrication. Silicon wafers have been extensively used in microelectronics and MEMS as a platform for fabrication. MEMS are utilized in a wide variety of sensors such as MEMS accelerometers, actuators such as MEMS switches, generators, energy sources, digital compasses, biochemical & biomedical systems, and oscillators.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Kawasaki Robotics (Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.), Kensington Laboratories, Nidec Sankyo Corporation, DAIHEN Corporation, RORZE Corporation, Brooks Automation, Ludl Electronic Products, JEL Corporation, and ISEL Germany.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Wafer Handling Robots Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Wafer Handling Robots Market, By Product Vacuum Wafer Handling Robots Atmospheric Wafer Handling Robots



Wafer Handling Robots Market, By Application 200mm Wafer Size 300mm Wafer Size Others



Wafer Handling Robots Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



