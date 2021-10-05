Homogenizers Market size worth $ 2,589.90 Million, Globally, by 2028, growing at a 5.99% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market is experiencing strong growth from the food and dairy processing sector, as they have been used to reduce the particle size and break down fat globules.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Homogenizers Market ” By Type (Ultrasonic, Pressure, and Mechanical), By Application (Food and Dairy, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences and Biotechnology), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Homogenizers Market size was valued at USD 1,647.29 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2,589.90 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.99% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Homogenizers Market Overview

In food and beverage manufacturing, homogenizers are used extensively for attaining uniformity, consistency, and viscosity. Additionally, the homogenizers have expanded their application in chemical, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries. Homogenizers are mainly available in ultrasonic, pressure, and mechanical type that helps the manufacturers to gain fine particles of the various samples and production volumes. The demand for homogenizers is gaining huge demand for the food & dairy industry.

It offers the benefit of introducing new products with improved use of existing products. The technological advancement in homogenizers is constantly upgrading the existing product range. Additionally, the shift from conventional homogenizing equipment to automated homogenizing equipment is due to higher efficiency and convenience associated with them. Rising disposable income among the middle-class population has triggered the growth of the retail food market, which eventually, would further increase the requirement for homogenizer products.

The market is experiencing strong growth from the food and dairy processing sector, as they have been used to reduce the particle size and break down fat globules. Homogenizers offer excellent texture and viscosity to dairy and non-alcoholic beverages. The shelf life of the food products is low, which results in rapid deterioration of the food quality, thus, the homogenizers come into the picture. These devices extend the shelf of perishable food products, which is extremely crucial for food manufacturers, distributors, and even retailers.

Key Developments

HST has introduced its HLI series (HLI55, HLI75, and HLI90) of high-pressure homogenizers. These new 55 to 90-kW systems can process up to 13,000 liters per hour at 200 bar.

SPX Flow has launched two new APV Rannie and Gaulin homogenizer’s models. The new 57T and 77T models are designed to deliver powerful performance and make operation and maintenance easier for a wide range of industries, including dairy, food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care

Key Players

The major players in the market are GEA Group, Krones AG, SPX FLOW INC., Netzsch Group, Microfluidics International Corporation, HOMMAK Machine, Avestin Inc., and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Homogenizers Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Homogenizers Market, By Type Ultrasonic Pressure Mechanical



Homogenizers Market, By Application Food and Dairy Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Life Sciences and Biotechnology



Homogenizers Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



