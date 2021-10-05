Submit Release
News Search

There were 605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,771 in the last 365 days.

Héctor Díaz Gallery, the newest international art gallery in Latin America

Mona Lisa by Nigerian artist Christian Allison

Mona Lisa by Nigerian artist Christian Allison

Mona Lisa by Colombian artist Francisco Correa

Mona Lisa by Colombian artist Francisco Correa

Héctor Díaz Gallery

Héctor Díaz Gallery

Zapopan, one of the most economically thriving cities in Latin America, is the headquarters of Héctor Díaz Gallery

ZAPOPAN, JALISCO, MEXICO, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opening Show

The Gallery wanted to involve all the artists in the first exhibition, the question was "How?"

Leonardo da Vinci is admired by all creators, so, as a tribute, those represented until 2021 created 2 interpretations of the Mona Lisa.

“The Mona Lisa Project” is the Gallery's first exhibition, 16 artworks from 8 countries.

Disruptive, captivating and fascinating art makes up the Collection.

The_Mona_Lisa_Project

Artists

Jessica Feldman, 1972, United States
Yamila Coma Vargas, 1974, Cuba
Daniela Vargas Winiker, 1975, Costa Rica
Marta de los Pájaros, 1984, Spain
Sasha Neschastnova, 1993, Russia
Francisco Correa, 1951 - 2021, Colombia
Alexis Caballero, 1981, Mexico
Christian Allison, 1991, Nigeria

The Gallery

Héctor Díaz Gallery was founded in January 2020. Three months later the world would witness a global pandemic. Despite the fact that the industry would be hit hard, the Gallery decided to continue and focus its efforts on forming a group of extraordinary artists; 22 months after starting operations, the first Show takes place.
The Gallery is a space for admiration, contemplation and collecting.

Hector_Diaz_Gallery

Héctor Díaz, founder

Born in Juarez, Mexico, is a Zapopan-based Entrepreneur, Art dealer and Documentary Producer.
He gained notoriety in the international industry for integrating contemporary artists from many parts of the world. The accompaniment in the different stages of the creators' careers distinguishes his work at the head of the Gallery. Firmly believes that beautiful Collections and enchanting Shows are the way to make audiences fall in love.

Héctor Díaz
Sexy perception Mkt Agency
hello@hectordiaz.art

The Mona Lisa Project by Héctor Díaz Gallery

You just read:

Héctor Díaz Gallery, the newest international art gallery in Latin America

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.