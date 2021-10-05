Digital Signature Market Statistics 2021: Technical Signs Points Higher Growth In The Coming Years
Growth in the digitalization rate, along with the substantial adoption of online channels for payment and other legalities drive the market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhanced operational efficiency leading to a reduction in costs, high acceptance of digital signatures in internal processes or communication in enterprises, and a surge in the need for data security & authentication owing to an increase in cyber attacks propel the growth of the global digital signature market. On the other hand, resistance in a variation of existing applications or systems hampers the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high-end innovation in technology, increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions, and new legislation promoting the use of digital signature is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.
An increase in need for securing data transfers through the internet is one of the major driving factors of the industry. Furthermore, on-premises deployment facilitates data control, integrity, and security, which are essential in BFSI and government sectors. However, the private cloud could replace the on-premises deployment, owing to its ease of availability and low costs. In addition, software and services in the digital signature market are expected to witness significant growth during the study period.
The global digital signature market was estimated at $517 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $3.44 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 30.0% from 2016 to 2022. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, top investment pockets, and changing market trends.
Based on geography, the North America region held the major share in 2015, generating nearly two-fifths of the total market. Europe, on the other hand, is predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 31.3% during the study period.
Based on the deployment type, the cloud-based segment contributed to two-thirds of the total market share in 2015. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.7% throughout the forecast period.
Based on component, the software segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2015 and is expected to dominate throughout the estimated period. The same segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 30.7% by 2022.
Profiling Key Players: Ascertia, Adobe Systems, Inc., Docusign, Entrust Datacard Group, Esignlive By Vasco, Gemalto N.V., Identrust Inc., Kofax Limited (a Lexmark Company), Rpost Technologies, Secured Signing Limited, Other Market Players Mentioned in the Report, SIGNiX, Arthur D. Little, Shachihata Inc.
