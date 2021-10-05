Digital Map Market 2021 - Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players
Growing adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices for navigation.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in adoption of advanced technologies and 3D platforms for surveying and making digital maps drives the growth of the global digital map market. However, stringent government regulations and legal challenges restrain market growth. Furthermore, a surge in usage of real-time digital maps is expected to provide new opportunities for the market players in the near future.
The global digital map market generated $1.80 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $3.67 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global digital map market based on usage, functionality, and region.
Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023.
Based on usage, the outdoor segment contributed to the largest share in 2016, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the indoor segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.
Based on functionality, the GPS navigation segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period.
Profiling Key Players: Apple Inc., Google Inc, HERE, Micello, Inc., TomTom International BV, MiTAC International Corporation, ARC Aerial Imaging Limited, Esri, Nearmap Ltd., and MAPQUEST.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
