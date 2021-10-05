Laparoscopy Devices Market to Generate $18.90 Billion by 2027 | Growth & Key Business Strategies
Technologically advanced laparoscopy devices and rise in incidences of colorectal cancer is anticipated to augment the growth of the market in the future.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND [Laparoscopy Devices Market to Set New Growth Cycle]
The global laparoscopy devices market was valued at $12.067 billion in 2019 and is expected to garner $18.90 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The energy devices segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global market in 2020. The global laparoscopy devices market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in preference for minimally invasive procedures and increase in number of bariatric procedures using laparoscopes.
Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that assists in the diagnosis of various abdominal and pelvic disorders, such as cysts, adhesions, fibroids, and infection that occurs in the female pelvic organs. Laparoscopy is also known as keyhole surgery, and it is performed by creating a small incision. Laparoscopes are inserted through a small incision in the abdomen, which captures pictures of the abdominal organs. This procedure also assists in performing a biopsy of tissues and surgeries, such as cholecystectomy (laparoscopic gallbladder surgery), appendectomies (removal of appendix) and anti-reflux surgery, treatment for acid reflux, also known as GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease).
Download Free Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/401
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
The key factors that drive the global laparoscopy devices market include rise in number of obese populations, growth in laparoscopic-based bariatric surgeries for weight reduction, and increase in technological advancements pertaining to these devices. However, lack of expertise in laparoscopic surgeries and high costs associated with these devices and procedures are anticipated to restrain the laparoscopy devices market growth.
The energy devices segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global market in 2019. This segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, accounting for maximum laparoscopy devices market share by 2027. This is due to increase in advancements pertaining to energy devices used for laparoscopy and large-scale incorporation of these devices in laparoscopic applications. However, the laparoscope segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.
The robot-assisted surgical system is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, attributed to the ability of these devices to facilitate minimally invasive surgical procedures. The global acceptance for robotic-based surgery for hysterectomies, prostatectomies, nephrectomies, removal of fibroids, and others has increased the demand for laparoscopy-based surgeries.
Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/401
Bariatric surgery accounted for about one-fifth of the total share in 2019, driven by the growth in number of surgeries, such as gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and gastric banding. The growth in obese patients is expected to increase chances of related diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, osteoarthritis, and diabetes, in turn increasing the demand for laparoscopic based bariatric surgery globally.
Asia-Pacific has witnessed highest growth rate for laparoscopy devices, and is expected to continue this trend, due to increase in healthcare infrastructural development and sizeable population, specifically in China and India.
Key players operating in the laparoscopy devices market have adopted product launch as their key strategy, and focus on launching innovative products to cater to the consumer requirements and strengthen their market share.
The major companies profiled Are:
• Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)
• Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Medtronic PLC. (Covidien)
• Olympus Corporation
• Richard Wolf GmbH
• ConMed Corporation
• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Aesculap, Inc.)
• Smith & Nephew PLC.
• Stryker Corporation.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/laparoscopy-devices-market
Key Findings Of The Study:
• The robot-assisted surgical systems segment is projected to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
• The general surgery segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
• U.S. dominated the North America laparoscopy devices market, and is projected to retain this trend throughout the forecast period.
• By end user segment, the clinics segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%.
Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry:
Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030
Cholesterol-lowering Drug Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030
Heart Pump Device Market Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn