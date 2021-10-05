Submit Release
Atlanta City Council District 1 Candidate Nathan Clubb Ranked Best Qualified by Committee for a Better Atlanta

Atlanta city council district 1 candidate Nathan Clubb speaks at a transportation committee meeting in 2019.

Clubb's transportation plan invests in sidewalks, streets designed for all users, and frequent transit in dedicated lanes.

Nathan Clubb received the highest rating of “Excellent” from the Committee for a Better Atlanta. He was the only District 1 candidate to receive such a rating.

Nathan takes the time to deeply understand our district’s problems so he can address the root causes.”
— Paul Bolster
ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta city council candidate Nathan Clubb received the highest rating of “Excellent” from the Committee for a Better Atlanta (CBA). He was the only candidate for District 1 to receive such a rating.

The CBA is a nonpartisan business coalition that assesses mayoral and city council candidates’ understanding and commitment to key issues facing the Atlanta community. The election is on November 2.

“I am both humbled and excited to earn the highest score from the CBA,” said Clubb. “Voters tell me that public safety, affordable housing, transportation and ethics matter to them. They also matter to me.”

Clubb, a performance auditor for the state of Georgia, is well-known to District 1 residents for his tenure as president of South Atlantans for Neighborhood Development (SAND). He successfully fought for the protected trail for cyclists and pedestrians to cross I-20 at Bill Kennedy Way, among other accomplishments.

District 1 includes Lakewood Heights, Browns Mill Park, Ormewood Park, Grant Park, Summerhill, Peoplestown, Boulevard Heights, Thomasville Heights, and several other southeast Atlanta neighborhoods.

“When I saw the rankings, I was thrilled for Nathan but not at all surprised,” said former Georgia House Representative and District 1 resident Paul Bolster. “Nathan takes the time to deeply understand our district’s problems so he can address the root causes.”

The CBA’s scores are based on written questionnaires and in-person interviews, covering topics including: public safety, economic development and recovery, ethics/transparency, city leadership, transportation, and affordable housing and sustainability.

Clubb’s plan includes a holistic approach to public safety, increased public transit and greenspaces, inclusionary zoning policies, and transparent budgeting that promotes upward mobility for all Atlantans.

Clubb outranked competitors Jason Winston, Kelly-Jeanne Lee, Russell Hopson and Clarence Blalock. Each is vying to replace retiring District 1 council member Carla Smith.

“I’ve seen what works and what doesn’t work in City Hall. My experience as an advocate, auditor and community leader uniquely qualifies me to root out corruption and deliver meaningful change to District 1,” added Clubb.

Clubb is a homeowner in Ormewood Park, where he lives with his wife Victoria and daughter Abigail. For more information about Clubb and his campaign, visit www.nathanclubb.com.

