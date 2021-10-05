RIWAY Foundation Donates More Than US$4 Million During COVID-19 Pandemic

The fund was made in time to support epidemic-affected regions and help frontline warriors battling against the virus.

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIWAY International, a leadership and high-performing individual building platform has contributed over US$4 million during the COVID-19 pandemic to help deliver medical and basic necessities supplies to communities heavily affected by the pandemic.

The arrangement is part of RIWAY International’s philanthropic efforts under the RIWAY Foundation that is based on the shared belief and collective value of ‘Benevolence Without Boundaries, Love Without Borders’. Monetary donations were made to countries struggling with a huge rise of COVID-19 cases, including Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, Myanmar, and the Czech Republic.

“The 2019 Coronavirus has seriously brought a devastating impact on communities in many parts of Asia,” said a RIWAY representative. “With healthcare facilities under extraordinary strain, we are looking to extend our support in providing life-saving supplies for healthcare providers to help the people who need it the most.”

Donations were made in partnership with local charity foundations and were used not only to purchase daily necessities but also for aiding all the frontline warriors by replenishing medical supplies including masks, gloves, medical suits, medical glasses, COVID-19 test kits, an oxygen generator,

RIWAY International is a platform connecting like-minded people to build a community driving sustainable growth and achieving true freedom through all-around excellence. Through its platform, it also offers exceptional products built on cutting-edge technology to help people maintain a healthy body and achieve a better quality of life.

Its flagship products include the Conscientious Essence Spray and Mask for him and her, as well as the Purtier Placenta - a ground-breaking formula containing a streamlined mix of 12 performance-proven ingredients that can help revitalize and rejuvenate the aging body in today’s fast-paced and stress-prone society.

“As we feel the joy and affluence on the road to success, we should be even more charitable,” said Mr. Lim Boon Hong, the Chief Executive Officer of RIWAY International. “What makes us grateful and proud is that RIWAY has a group of excellent leaders who are willing to involve themselves in charitable deeds and pool our power and kindness together to help the society.”

Since the founding of RIWAY International in 2008, the business has been upholding the spirit of giving back to society. For the past 7 years, RIWAY Foundation has held 4 charity auctions and raised funds that are entirely contributed to society.

About RIWAY International

Since July 2008, RIWAY International has been a platform empowering more people to achieve their dreams and goals while enjoying a better life. The platform advocates the culture of righteousness and virtues together with the goal of realizing the true essence of life through attaining your financial, health, social, family, mental, and spiritual goals.

