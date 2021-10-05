New AI-Powered VoiceOver Tool AiTranslate Cuts Translation and Dubbing Costs For All Languages

The new innovative technology will help companies cut up to 80% in production costs with translations and dubs created at a faster pace than before.

WILMINGTON, DE, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aitranslate.org, a voiceover technology of Wise Tech Holding Inc. in the United States is introducing its highly-anticipated Video Voiceover System powered by artificial intelligence to provide dubbing/ voiceover solutions for all languages in the world.

This new multilingual dubbing system will cater to entertainment and media companies, content producers, and even training companies with all their localization needs. Interested users can check out the voiceover tool and see how it works here at https://aitranslate.org/.

This technology comes as there is a rapid rise in the demand for voiceover and dubbing. Audio localization is an essential ingredient for global growth and content cannot blend locally without it. Besides, dubbing allows much quicker access to information and makes it more convenient than reading subs.

“Our goal has been finding a way to bridge the communication gap between languages and how to scale it efficiently,” said a spokesperson from Aitranslate.org. “We are very excited about the progress we have made in the research and development of our solution, which now provides natural-sounding voiceovers for all languages.”

Created by producers for producers. Aitranslate.org was founded by Thai, Tran Ngoc, the former CEO of Voiz FM, Vietnam’s largest audiobook platform using AI.

He realized the lack of decent voiceover technology out in the market and existing options either required too much manual work or offered bad robotic sound quality. In 2018, Thai and a team of AI engineers took to developing an alternative solution. After a series of trials and errors, AiTranslate was finally born.

This new technology offers strong core features not found in other companies or voiceover products. It includes accurate translations and voice recognition that automatically adjust the translation and speed of the dub to match the video’s timeline.

Additionally, this is all done while keeping any background music or effects like audience voices in the video. Not to mention, the voiceovers in AiTranslate are more natural than other products in the market. Using AITranslate, users can quickly produce high-quality localized content while reducing high production and editing costs.

Besides, Aitranslate.org is also the first company that offers voiceover services during online meetings. The business has a voiceover application for online meetings where the tool offers real-time interpretation and auto subtitles during the call. Interested users can try out the tool for free in the first 25 minutes and it will only charge $5 for every 25 minutes after.

"Thank God that after a long time of efforts, we were able to bring to market a product with technological difficulty for the global market"

Ngoc Thai Tran - CEO of Wise Tech Holding Inc.

