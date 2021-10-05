Gas Chromatography Market: Upcoming Demands & Growth Analysis 2021-2030
Gas Chromatography(GC) in various industries coupled with technological advancements in gas chromatography is expected to drive gas chromatography market growth
Gas Chromatography Market by Segment(Gas Chromatography Accessories & Consumables, Gas Chromatography Instruments, Gas Chromatography Reagents), By End User(Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Oil & Gas)
— Allied Market Research
The gas chromatography (GC) market size is expected to witness a double digit of CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2030. Rising adoption of Gas Chromatography (GC) in various industries coupled with technological advancements in gas chromatography is expected to drive gas chromatography market growth. Gas chromatography (GC) is a type of chromatography used for analyzing and separating compounds that can vaporize without decomposition. It is used to test purity of a substance and separating different components in a mixture. Gas chromatography is also used in identification of a compound and preparation of pure compound from a mixture. The forensic science uses GC to analyze crime-scene evidence and biological specimens. The testing of quality of chemical products and measurement of toxic substances is done using GC techniques.
Rise in government investments for chromatography technologies and collaborations of research laboratories & academic institutes propel the growth of the global gas chromatography market. In addition, increased importance of chromatography tests in drug approvals supplements the growth. However, need for skilled professionals and high cost of instruments obstruct the growth of the market. On the other hand, technological advancements and growing proteomics market present opportunities in the market.
The global GC market is categorized on the basis of segment, end user, and geography. The market is classified based on three major segments, such as gas chromatography accessories and consumables, gas chromatography instruments, and gas chromatography reagents. The instruments are further classified into systems and detectors. The types of detectors included in the report are flame ionization detectors, thermal conductivity detectors, electron capture detector (ECD), photo ionization detector (PID), nitrogen phosphorous detector (NPD), flame photometric detector, and mass detectors. The reagents segment is further classified into analytical and bio-process gas chromatography reagents. The end users covered in the report are pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, oil & gas (petrochemicals), academics, agriculture, and environmental biotechnology industries. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
COVID-19 Scenario:
The prominent manufacturers operating in the market are Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Restek Corporation, Phenomenex Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Dani Instruments S.P.A., and W.R. Grace & Co. Various strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, approvals, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansions, and others have been adopted by key market players to strengthen their position in the market.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:
The report offers a detailed analysis of key driving and restraining factors of the global gas chromatography (GC) market.
An exhaustive analysis of key strategies adopted by leading manufacturers helps in understanding competitive scenario.
The report provides an extensive analysis of current and future market status of the global gas chromatography market.
This report offers an in-depth quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2021 and 2030, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.
Comprehensive analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2021 and 2030.
An extensive analysis of current research and clinical developments within the global gas chromatography market is provided with key market dynamic factors that help in understanding the behaviour of the market.
The global gas chromatography market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
