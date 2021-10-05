Wi-Fi Hotspot Market 2021 Business Scenario | Key Players - Aptilo Networks AB, Boingo Wireless, Inc., Cisco Systems
The growth is largely driven by insistent demand for tablets, innovative smartphones, and connected devices.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased usage of mobile phones and smart devices, growth in the utilization of Wi-Fi hotspots by the retail, hospitality, and education sectors, and adoption of carrier Wi-Fi by network operators for data traffic offload are the major factors driving the market growth.
The global Wi-Fi hotspot market garnered $2.03 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $5.19 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2017 to 2023.
Based on verticals, the telecom & IT sector contributed more than half of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to the reliance on the connectivity of the internet to carry out business operations and the requirement regarding improvement of productivity and services. The research also analyzes financial services, education, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, retail, and others.
Based on regions, North America accounted for more than one-third of the total share in 2017 and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the utilization of smart devices in the region along with a surge in the adoption of Wi-Fi hotspots in various sectors. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 17.9% from 2017 to 2023, owing to a significant increase in a number of mobile subscribers and opportunities in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and others.
Profiling Key Players: Aptilo Networks AB, Netgear Inc., Boingo Wireless, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., iPass, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Ericsson.
Highlights of the report:
1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the global market.
2. Wi-Fi hotspot market recent innovations and major events.
3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Wi-Fi hotspot market-leading players.
4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Wi-Fi hotspot market for forthcoming years.
5. In-depth understanding of Wi-Fi hotspot market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.
6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Wi-Fi hotspot market.
