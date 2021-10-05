Nigerian Multi-Billionaire and Politician, The Late Keniebi Okoko’s Legacies To Be Immortalized
A Tribute to Nigerian Multi-Billionaire and Political Icon, Keniebi OkokoLAGOS, NIGERIA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The legacies of late multi-billionaire businessman and politician, Pastor Keniebi Okoko (1978 – 2020), are set to be curated and made public via a memorial microsite that launched this October.
A product of the prestigious Harvard Business Law, Okoko shone brilliantly in the business world, where he rose to quick prominence in the Oil and Gas sector, before venturing into the volatile political space in 2019, driven by a desire to make Bayelsans wealthier and erase the poverty mindset of the masses.
Before his untimely demise at 42, Okoko made an unprecedented and significant impact in the socio-political space of the tumultuous Niger Delta, specifically in Bayelsa where he hailed from and aspired unsuccessfully but remarkably, to be the youngest governor of the state in 2019.
Okoko was known for promoting education, empowering youths and the less privileged in the society; and had bright chances of victory at the gubernatorial polls, as a community and bridge builder that he was if he had not lost the party primaries.
The memorial microsite www.keniebiokoko.com is expected to serve as an inspiration to many, particularly youths, and will feature the many impacts he made in the short space of time that he lived.
Other features of the website are current testimonials from beneficiaries of his empowerment programs, his plans for the state as an aspiring governor, his philosophies of life as captured in his many public appearances and speeches among other short documentaries.
