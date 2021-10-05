Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market 2021-2030

Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the anti-Parkinson drugs market size is expected to grow from $5.3 billion in 2020 to $5.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. The increasing geriatric population and surging cases of Parkinson's disease (PD) are projected to drive the demand for the anti-Parkinson drugs market.

The anti-Parkinson drugs market consists of sales of drugs used for treating Parkinson's disease (PD), generated by the establishments that manufacture these drugs. Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects predominately dopaminergic neurons in a specific area of the brain named substantia nigra and disturbs the movement of the body. People suffering from PD may experience tremor, bradykinesia, limb rigidity, gait, and balance problems.

Trends In The Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market

Increasing investments by governments and companies for Parkinson’s disease drug R&D is a major trend in the anti-Parkinson drugs market. For instance, according to the report published in 2018 by the Parkinson’s Foundation, the foundation awarded $6 million to Parkinson's disease (PD) research. In January 2019, Parkinson’s UK Research and Support charity in the United Kingdom announced a research investment of $1.9 million (£1.5 million) into its drug discovery program to develop novel gene transcription modulators for Parkinson’s disease. Hence, increasing investments in Parkinson’s drug development are expected to drive the Parkinson’s Disease drugs market.

Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Segments:

The global anti-Parkinson’s drugs market is further segmented based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and geography.

By Drugs Class: Levodopa/Carbidopa, Dopamine Receptor Agonists, Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitors, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT)-inhibitors, Anticholinergics, Other Drugs.

By Route of Administration: Oral, Injection, Transdermal.

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retailer Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies.

By Geography: The global anti-Parkinson drug market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Organizations Covered: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, Roche, UCB S.A, Teva Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc., Mylan, Boehringer Ingelheim, Orion Pharma, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sun Pharma, Wockhardt, Dr. Reddy’s, Intas, US WorldMeds, Zydus Cadila, Cipla, Strides, 1 A Pharma, Upsher-Smith, Lundbeck, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Zambon Pharmaceuticals, M Somerset Pharmaceuticals Inc., Wockhardt.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

