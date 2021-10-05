Global Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the prenatal testing & newborn screening market is expected to grow from $4.178 billion in 2020 to $4.679 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.018 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%. The high prevalence of genetic diseases in infants contributed to the growth of the prenatal testing and newborn screening market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3350&type=smp

The prenatal testing and newborn screening tests market consists of sales of prenatal testing and newborn screening tests services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide prenatal testing and newborn screening tests, which help to determine various genetic and chromosomal diseases, to provide timely medical or surgical treatment of a condition before or after birth. Genetic diseases such as sickle cell, Down’s syndrome, cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy are detected with the help of these tests. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market

The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence is gradually gaining popularity in the prenatal testing and newborn screening market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines. Machine learning is a part of AI. Machine learning and AI help companies in the prenatal testing and newborn screening market to conduct a detailed analysis of all relevant data, provide insights about different diseases, and offer a more accurate evaluation of tissue samples. For instance, in December 2017, Eone-Diagnomics Genome Center (EDGC), a Korean genetic analysis company, announced its decision to apply machine learning-based artificial intelligence (AI) technology to its non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) NICE®0. In 2019, AI specialist FDNA and PerkinElmer Genomics partnered to launch Face2Gene Labs for newborn testing.

Global Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Segments:

The global prenatal testing & newborn screening market is further segmented based on diagnostic type, technology, end user and geography.

By Diagnostic Type: Non-Invasive, Invasive

By Technology: Screening Technology, Diagnostic Technology

By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers

By Geography: The global prenatal testing & newborn screening market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prenatal-testing-and-newborn-screening-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides prenatal testing & newborn screening market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the prenatal testing & newborn screening global market, prenatal testing & newborn screening global market share, prenatal testing & newborn screening global market players, prenatal testing & newborn screening market segments and geographies, prenatal testing & newborn screening market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The prenatal testing & newborn screening market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Organizations Covered: PerkinElmer, Progenity, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom), Natera, Invitae, Centogene, Cradle Genomics, Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, Baebies, Progenity, Ravgen, Strand life sciences, Eurofins scientific.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2021:

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-global-market-report

Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fetal-and-neonatal-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/patient-monitoring-devices-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/